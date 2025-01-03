The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 3, 2025

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

First Friday Garden Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. Join a Ranger the First Friday of every month for a garden walk. Learn about the history of Washington Oaks while exploring the formal gardens. The walk is approximately one hour. No registration required. Walk included with park entry fee. Participants meet in the Garden parking lot. The event is free with paid admission fee to the state park: ​$5 per vehicle. (Limit 2-8 people per vehicle) $4 per single-occupant vehicle. Call (386) 446-6783 for more information or by email: [email protected].

The Friday Blue Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Flagler Democratic Office at 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214 (above Cue Note) at City Marketplace. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.







Notably: In repentance for writing such unkind things about Sarah Orne Jewett’s Country of the Pointed Firs, here’s a lovely passage from the Maine volume of the American Guide Series, the Depression-era guide books subsidized by FDR’s government, to give writers something to do and something to eat, unwittingly adding a monument to American literature. The American Guide Series has been unsurpassed since for its elegance and pre-REI lack of touristy presumptions. The passage: “The white or American elm, one of Maine’s largest and most graceful trees, is common throughout this State, as it is through all of New England. It is generally planted near houses, many persons believing that it diverts lightning. Fully as beautiful is the mountain ash. Wild cherry, found in every section, is of little value except as cover for burned-over areas. But the wild black cherry, widely distributed though not abundant, provides one of the State’s most valuable furniture woods. The red plum is occasionally grafted and often used as an ornamental tree. Striped maple or moosewood is a lovely tree found all over Maine. The silver maple grows near the coast, its sap being used to make an inferior maple syrup. Red maple is the most abundant, growing in swamp lands. The basswood, a species of linden, is attractive for its flowers, which are popular with honey bees. The black ash and white ash, the latter a valuable timber tree, are prominent all over the State. A rare shrub called the prostrate savin or trailing yew is found on Monhegan Island, and other islands east of Casco Bay; on Mount Desert Island it is called the Bar Harbor juniper.” I don;t know that any modern guide to the state would so lovingly linger on its fauna. I don’t know that there is as much fauna to so lovingly linger over, in Maine or elsewhere, though Maine remains a state firred in beauty damn near spiritual. —P.T.

Now this:













