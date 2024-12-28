The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, December 28, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. The program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.





Readings: The current Economist has a nice long piece on Paul Salopek, the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner who left it all to walk–walk–around parts of the world, as he has been doing for the last 11 years: “His aim was to follow Homo sapiens’ first migration, out of Africa, across the Middle East and Asia, by boat to Alaska, then down to Tierra del Fuego at the southern tip of the Americas, the place humans arrived last, around 8000 BC . He called it the “Out of Eden” walk. He guessed it would take seven years. Eleven years later, he is still walking. Mr Salopek has trekked across deserts and mountains, river plains and cloud forests, along pilgrim paths and ancient trade routes, in the footsteps of Alexander the Great and Mao Zedong. He has been shot at in the West Bank, held up by Kurdish gunmen, detained for two days and deported from Pakistan, and stopped by police so often that he logs these encounters on a “freedom of movement” map. He has led camels and mules and pack horses across the Arabian sands and Central Asia’s endless steppe. He buried caches of water at 25km intervals to traverse the Kyzyl-Kum desert in Uzbekistan, got caught in a snowstorm in the Pamir mountains and helped a man who had severed his leg in a rockslide. “The man was so cheerful, he was making jokes as we tied a tourniquet.”” Innumerable people have joined him on his walks, which have been a journalistic equivalent of Saturday Night Live, launching innumerable projects and prize-winning results: “Mr Salopek encourages his walking partners to contribute their own stories to the website. Several have garnered National Geographic and other grants for projects. A Saudi walking partner has become an online storyteller with hundreds of thousands of followers; an Indian walking partner has set up a charity to fund conservation. One woman he walked with is trying to establish a national hiking trail in China.” The Economist adds: “Over time and distance, Mr Salopek’s dispatches have evolved, from journalistic to more impressionistic. “It’s like layers on a pearl, with my memory and my experience, the stories get deeper.” Themes recur and overlap. “A story about health is connected to ecology which is connected to education which is connected to economics. The water crisis in India, where half the population doesn’t have access to clean sufficient water, is connected to a story I wrote about women working in a brick kiln because they have had to leave their homes because of the water shortage.” —P.T.

