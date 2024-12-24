The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 24, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Bunnell’s trash pick-up holiday schedule:

No changes to Tuesday service

There is NO service on Wednesday (Christmas Day)

on Wednesday (Christmas Day) Because there is NO service on Wednesday, Wednesday commercial will get picked up on Tuesday, December 24th

on Wednesday, Wednesday commercial will get picked on Tuesday, December 24th Residential recycle WILL get picked up IF the cart is placed out properly for pick up on either Tuesday, December 24th OR Friday, December 27th

The City will resume daily operations at 7:30 AM on Thursday, December 26th.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.







Notably: If you need any proof at all that we are or ought to be a borderless world, Santa Claus’s origins go back to the somewhat legendary figure of Nicholas of Myra, a bishop of the fourth century from Anatolia, present-day Turkey, who saved girls from prostitution, who survived the persecution of Dioletian, who chopped down a demon tree, who traveled on pilgrimage to the Levant–so he must have learned of gift-giving from gift-wrapped Lebanon–and who was “the patron saint,” Wikipedia tells us, “of sailors, merchants, archers, repentant thieves, children, brewers, pawnbrokers, toymakers, unmarried people, and students in various cities and countries around Europe.” I especially like that he was patron saint both of toymakers and brewers: St. Nick, the first craft brewery aficionado. He apparently had a habit of giving gifts to children in secret. This must’ve been before the days of strangers bribing kids with candy and horny Catholic priests posing as a generous Nicholas. So was the legend of St. Nick born. The bishop was not known to be fat. Blame that on Santa’s western incarnation. I’m not sure and it’s too far to go to wonder when Santa started flying through space with his sleigh. I suspect Macy’s had something to do with it. But reading Sarah Harvey’s Orbital, I thought it wasn’t that far a stretch to go from the Anatolian Nicholas of Myra to the International Space Station as a metaphor for the ideal Santa, the Santa of a borderless world eying creation as creation eyes itself–of the ISS as the sleigh, forever circling earth as earth should be, as the poetry of borderless earth as it always was through millions of years until the so-recent emergence of “civilization, that all too human disease” (to quote William Cronon in that gifted essay on wilderness from 1995). The International Space Station as our platonic ideal, outside of Earth yet of it, beyond Earth’s reach but chained to it. Were you aware that in fact there is gravity on the space station? That it’s 86 percent of the gravity on earth? And that the only reason the astronauts don’t feel it is because the ISS is perpetually falling at 17,500 miles per hour, the same speed at which Earth is whirring away from it, thus creating that perpetual sense of suspension even as the station falls? In other words, it is the same illusion of gravity as when astronauts train aboard an empty, free-falling 747. Like Santa, it is all illusion, and it is all real, because illusion, too, is of us, of Earth. But a borderless earth is not illusion. It is the borders that are (borders almost as recent as spaceships: humanity is a few seconds’ worth of Earth’s history). It is our diseased civilizations that have made it so. Hubris is the ultimate illusion. In space, we are back in time, looking down at that wonderful world as it always was and as it ought to be. —P.T.

