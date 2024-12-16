The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 16, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1:30p.m. to discuss goals, capital improvements and board funding policies.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. The commission this evening is expecting to hear an earful about the River to Sea fiasco over Ragga Surf Cafe. See: “Ragga Surf Fiasco: How Flagler County Risked Losing River to Sea Preserve Over Botched Favor for a Private Business.”

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Notably: In the spirit of the 12 or so days of Christmas, this thought by Holly Albanese, Flagler County’s long-time library director (and assistant county administrator, among other duties), posted on her Facebook page, seemed worth sharing: “This is a source of pride for me! After almost 10 years of hard work, and grant writing it is finally coming to fruition. (If you know you know) The first wall of the new Nexus Center is installed on December 10, 2024. The Nexus Center will be a state of the art Library, Conference/Community Center and Health and Human Services Department.”

