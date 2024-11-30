The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 30, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Today at a Glance:

Peps Art Walk, noon to 5 p.m. next to JT’s Seafood Shack, 5224 Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast. Come shop for the holiday season! Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

A Christmas Carol at Athens Theatre, 124 North Florida Avenue DeLand, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Adult $30, Senior $28, Student/Child $12; Groups of 8 or more, $25 per ticket. A $5 per ticket processing charge is added to all purchases. As the historic Athens Theatre does not have an elevator, the balcony is not accessible to anyone with a wheelchair or walker. Get ready to unwrap the true spirit of the holidays in an unforgettable experience with A Christmas Carol, a musical adorned with original enchanting melodies by the maestro Milton Granger and performed by a live band. This festive explosion of joy and redemption promises to transport you into the heart of Dickens’ timeless tale. With a live band providing the soul-stirring soundtrack, this production transforms into a captivating celebration of the season, weaving together the magic of music and the power of Dickens’ iconic story. Join the festivities as you embark on Scrooge’s transformative journey.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.







Notably: Now that the fury over our magafascist president’s Madison Square Garden orgy a week and two heaves before Election Day is well over, now that America is Madison Square, it’s worth putting on Billy Joel and taking a brief trip down Madison Square Lane to recall that its present location above Penn Station was not its location when the Bund held its Nazi version of Washington’s birthday in 1939. The original Madison Square, a “grimy, drafty structure” according to Steven A. Riss in that elixir of a book called The Encyclopedia of New York City, opened in 1879 at 26th Street and Madison Avenue, when Edith Wharton was 17. The building was razed 10 years later. It was not making money. The Horse Show Association put up a $3 million building in its place, seating 8,000, the largest auditorium in the country at the time. It still lost money, got new owners, and was foreclosed by the New York Life Insurance Company. The circus and boxing revived the building’s fortunes after Tex Rickard leased it in 1920 for $200,000 a year. The Democrats held their convention there in 1924, nominating the uninteresting John Davis of West Virginia, who lost to the even more uninteresting and vaguely fascist Calvin Coolidge, with Robert La Follette winning Wisconsin for the Progressives. Rickard built the next Garden at 50th and Madison in 1925, keeping it in the money through the Depression and drawing a record crowd of 23,306 for the January 17, 1941 welterweight championship fight between Henry Armstrong and Fritzie Zivic, which of course Donald Trump won. It was only in 1968 that the new, the current Madison Square was built atop Penn Station, for what was $116 million then, what would be $1 billion now. It was renovated in 1990 for $200 million ($500 million in today’s dollars). —P.T.

Keep Their Lights On Over the Holidays: Flagler Cares, the social service non-profit celebrating its 10th anniversary, is marking the occasion with a fund-raiser to "Keep the Holiday Lights On" by encouraging people to sponsor one or more struggling household's electric bill for a month over the Christmas season. Each sponsorship amounts to $100 donation, with every cent going toward payment of a local power bill. See the donation page here. Every time another household is sponsored, a light goes on on top of a house at Flagler Cares' fundraising page. The goal of the fun-raiser, which Flagler Cares would happily exceed, is to support at least 100 families (10 households for each of the 10 years that Flagler Cares has been in existence). Flagler Cares will start taking applications for the utility fund later this month. Because of its existing programs, the organization already has procedures in place to vet people for this type of assistance, ensuring that only the needy qualify.

The Goal: 100 houses. Houses so far: 60







