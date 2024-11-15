The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 15, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Splash Pad Case : A motion to dismiss hearing is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols in Palm Coast’s case against several contractors involved in the design and construction of the ill-fated splash pad at Holland Park.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guest: Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. Check the time in the sidebar or in this chart, which includes the full year’s meeting schedule (the pdf schedule does not include the dates and times of required Canvassing Board meetings which may be necessary due to a recount called locally or statewide.) The board is chaired by County Judge Andrea Totten. This Election Year’s board members are Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. The alternates are County Judge Melissa Distler and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien. March-April meetings are for the presidential preference primary, such as it is. See all legal notices from the Supervisor of Elections, including updated lists of those ineligible to vote, here.

Flagler and Florida Unemployment Numbers Released: The state’s Commerce Department released the previous month’s preliminary unemployment numbers for Florida and its 67 counties, at 10 a.m. See the data releases page here.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Jake’s Women, By Neil Simon, at City Rep Theatre, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday, at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. $25 for adults, $15 for students. Dive into the intricate world of Neil Simon’s Jake’s Women, where writer Jake’s troubled marriage to Maggie intertwines with his vivid conversations with his deceased wife Julie, his daughter Molly, his sister Karen, and his psychiatrist Edith. This captivating performance is packed with laughs and emotional depth.

988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 4:30 at Central Park in palm Coast's Town Center. The Rotary Club of Flagler County is hosting a 988 Suicide Awareness Walk on Nov. 15 in Palm Coast. The walk will promote the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Hotline, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources. The event aims to bring awareness to mental health issues in Flagler County. The 988 Suicide Awareness Walk will take place at Central Park in the City of Palm Coast's Town Center at 5 p.m., with a brief ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Participants will walk around the lake for the event.











Keep Their Lights On Over the Holidays: Flagler Cares, the social service non-profit celebrating its 10th anniversary, is marking the occasion with a fund-raiser to "Keep the Holiday Lights On" by encouraging people to sponsor one or more struggling household's electric bill for a month over the Christmas season. Each sponsorship amounts to $100 donation, with every cent going toward payment of a local power bill. See the donation page here. Every time another household is sponsored, a light goes on on top of a house at Flagler Cares' fundraising page. The goal of the fun-raiser, which Flagler Cares would happily exceed, is to support at least 100 families (10 households for each of the 10 years that Flagler Cares has been in existence). Flagler Cares will start taking applications for the utility fund later this month. Because of its existing programs, the organization already has procedures in place to vet people for this type of assistance, ensuring that only the needy quality.

The Goal: 100 houses. Houses so far: 44







https://x.com/EandPCartoons/status/1854973256773640567 Notably: One of the funniest and raunchiest (the two words are redundant when referring to Roth) in Philip Roth’s Sabbath’s Theater are Mickey Sabbath’s scenes at the graveside of his beloved Drenka, the only Roth character who manages to outdo his male protagonists’ depravities. If you remember what Portnoy did with that piece of liver, you can imagine what Mickey does at graveside. Roth must’ve been thinking at deskside: how can I top that? He did, but by 1995, when Sabbath’s Theater was published–during that unbelievable splurge of late-career novels that included Operation Schylock, American Pastoral and The Human Stain, plus those Nemesis books–there was no one left in American to shock. We were on the eve of the blue dress, black sites and, not much later, the pussy-grabber, so looking back, Mickey’s touching moments at graveside look a bit more like the sort of fairy tales you might find in middle school books. Still: when I saw that cartoon you see above by Chris Britt, whose work until then I did not know, I had to think of Mickey Sabbath, and had to wonder: what, exactly, was Chris Britt meaning Trump to be doing there? Propriety may have kept him from being more explicit. But his reserve may also be the hint. Now what will the new Infowars make of that? See below. —P.T.

Now this:









