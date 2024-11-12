The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: A status hearing is scheduled in the case of Tyrese Patterson, who is among the several defendants in the murder case involving victim Noah Smith , 16, a bystander gunned down in Bunnel in 2022. The hearing is at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Dawn Powell at the Flagler County courthouse, Courtroom 401. See: “On Eve of Trial, Tyrese Patterson Pleads to Murdering Noah Smith, 16, and Faces Up to 50 Years in Prison.”



The Palm Coast City Council meets in meeting at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. It is the last meeting of the current council before those elected in November take over on Nov. 19. The council will again consider whether to approve a proposal to have larger developers devote a minimal portion of their project cost to public art, and will consider a proposal by its drainage committee to declare a certain amount of city-owned dirt as surplus property, enabling it to be donated to residents, at 5 cubic yards a pop, to help reduce drainage issues on their lots. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the third-floor Commissioner Conference Room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join virtually by computer, mobile app or room device. Click here to join the meeting. Meeting ID: 276 236 998 121 Passcode: CyEKoW [Download Teams | Join on the web]

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board is holding a farewell ceremony for Colleen Conklin as she ends 24 years of service on the board. Board meeting documents are available here.

Veteran Resource Fair at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 4 to 6 p.m. The Veteran Resource Fair is an opportunity to meet with community partners that support veterans and their families. A veteran is anyone who has served in the U.S. Military (it is not determined by length of service time, if the veteran was in a war, or if they were injured while serving). This is a free event open to the public. Learn about VA benefits and enroll the same day. Meet other veteran run organizations. Free giveaways.

Event Participants:

Flagler County Veterans Services

VA represenative- to enroll veterans for benefits and medical services

Leo C. Chase Jr. VA Clinic – St. Augustine

Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic

Wounded Warrior Project

Flagler Cares

Flagler Humane Society

VA program- Whole Health rep

Wekiva Springs Center

UF Brain Wellness Center

Florida Legal Services, Inc.

Disabled American Veterans – Chapter 86

VFW Post 8696

Guitars For Vets

CareerSource Flagler Volusia

The Flagler Beach Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. Note: meeting start times vary from month to month. Check here to verify the time. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.











In Coming Days:















For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: As depressing as it may sometimes feel to be living in America’s end days, it can also be occasionally paradisiacal. I had one of those flashy moments. Thanks to an app, I’m half-sorry to say. I read from time to time, and from time to time I come across presumptuous writers who still think the whole world reads every language under the sun and doesn’t need translations. You know the kind: writers who drop this or that word or sentence in French or, worse, Latin and German. They want to show off their Mann-hood, if not their cunnilingual dexterity. Drives me nuts. I knew there’d be an app to end the misery. Not just a laborious one that would have you type something only to spit it out, but an image app that would somehow translate the image. I found a few costly ones. Then I found Google’s translate app. And there it was. The elegance. The simplicity. I had a page open with text I could read, then this pair of Horace verses, in Latin. After cussing out the editor (Theodore Besterman, the Voltaire biographer who edited his letters but who was also known the scholarly world over as a prig), I used the app, and the thing just gave me an immediate image of the page itself, translated in whatever language I wanted. I set it to go from Latin to English. It left everything else in the original. Here was Horace, fairly well translated into English–well enough to catch more than the gist and (wonder of wonders) some of the poetry. It was as if Adlai Stevenson had won the Nov. 5 election. Ahead of time. I danced a little jig in my chair and thought: the sun will come out. (All this happened before dawn in my P-Section paradise.) And yes. The app has every imaginable language. Except maybe Aramaic. Still, I can finally read Cormac McCarthy, that bastard whose every other line is Spanish, and all the Enlightenment’s Latin-nuts under Horace’s unchanging sun. Is this what Steven Pinker means when he claims that we are so incredibly lucky to be living in the age we’re living in, all slouches to fascism aside? Maybe. I’m still in denial about Nov. 5. But I’ll take the app’s small, good thing, to quote (in English) the tragic Carver story. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



