The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 11, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Joint Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade: The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners, the City of Bunnell, and the City of Palm Coast invite residents to gather for a blended Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, at the historic Coquina City Hall in Bunnell. The day’s events will kick off with the 2nd Annual Veterans Parade to honor the men and women who bravely served in the country’s military. The parade will travel east on Moody Boulevard and conclude at the Government Services Building where the traditional ceremony will begin. Retired U.S. Naval Captain James Randall “Randy” Stapleford – a career naval aviator who served from 1972 to 2003 – will be the grand marshal of the parade and will share a few words at the ceremony.











Notably: Do Americans read? Hardly, and decreasingly so, according to Gallup. From a 2022 report: “Americans say they read an average of 12.6 books during the past year, a smaller number than Gallup has measured in any prior survey dating back to 1990. U.S. adults are reading roughly two or three fewer books per year than they did between 2001 and 2016.” That 12.6 books tally is deceptive. The voracious readers skew it. 57 percent of Americans either read no books at all or read one to five a year, and Gallup measures a book read as including those partly read, the unfinished, the leafed through. Only 27 percent of Americans read 11 books or more, and that proportion is at its lowest since 1990. “The reasons for the decline in book reading are unclear, with Americans perhaps finding other ways to entertain themselves,” Gallup finds. Compare that to the graphic above. The French have us beaten by reams, even if a quarter of them still don’t read at all. —P.T.

Now this:









