The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall for a marathon meeting. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

A Community Presentation on Sand Dunes By Florida Sea Grant and UF/IFAS Extension Flagler, 10 am at the GTM NERR Marineland Field Office, 9741 N Ocean Shore Blvd, Marineland. Join Florida Sea Grant and UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County to learn more about the ecology of our beach dunes. Participants will learn about beach dynamics, the role of sand dunes, and how to identify many of the species of plants that grow on our dunes. We will also be sharing information about the participatory science dune monitoring pilot program starting soon along Flagler County beaches and how you can get involved with monitoring the growth of newly planted sea oats. This is a free educational program that is open to all, but advance registration is required due to limited seating in some locations. Event details and registration can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/DunePresentation.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.











In Coming Days:







Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



Oct. 18: Wandering Spiral Performs at The Gathering Place, 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Gathering Place, 204 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The music duo Wandering Spiral, featuring Michelle Davidson and Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s arts and culture writer, will perform original East-West fusion, Buddha lounge and trance soundscapes on sitar, Native American flutes, metal and wooden tongue drums, crystal and Tibetan singing bowls, digital tabla, tribal percussion and ethereal synth. Heather Hodovance will guide participants through opening and closing meditations and intention setting. Cost is $20. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, go online at gatheringplace.events or call 386-338-3227. More details here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: One of the great benefits of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu is the nightly feel of independence from ads, especially at election time. I can honestly say: aside from the five seconds glimpsed here of Kamala Harris or Barack Obama asking for money when I’m trying to watch something on YouTube, I can honestly say that I have not seen a single campaign ad all season. That alone has lowered the stress level by whatever measures of magnitude are used to measure stress levels. I have bleak memories of ads during the 2016 season (Trump shooting someone on Fifth Avenue and celebrating it), even the 2004 season (those repulsive swiftboat ads). It’s just as rare in print, so it was a surprise to see the ad above in last Sunday’s Arizona Republic, which I read from time to time to keep up with my daughter’s neighborhoods (Arizona has a DeSantis-like tilt and a pronounced Trumpian tilt this fall). But the Thomas Paine Society could just as easily have featured J.D. Vance quotes. Vance is now his vice presidential nominee. Haley will probably get a cabinet post. But there are apparently two Thomas Paine societies. There’s this one: “Located in the Historic Castle Green in Pasadena, California, the Thomas Paine Society was founded and endowed by the late George G. Holtz, in 1993 to educate the public about the life and works of Thomas Paine.” And this one: “The Thomas Paine Society is a private non-partisan Think Tank that is dedicated to developing ‘Common Sense’ solutions to America’s challenges. Our mission is to employ a fact-based approach in identifying and promoting balanced win-win optimal solutions that will enjoy popular support.” You can guess where the ad came from. From where there is more. Not that we’re in an era of common sense. I am still seeking out Machiavelli’s study. —P.T.

Now this:









