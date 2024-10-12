The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 12, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at a Glance:

11th annual iFish Flagler In-Shore Tournament, Oct. 11-12, starting with a mandatory Captain’s Meeting on Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. at Hershel King park, then the Saturday tournament at different locations and a 3 p.m. weigh-in party at Hershel King Park.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit. We are open this Saturday with a great group of vendors!!! , but we have moved the pumpkin carving to the 19th.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: As of Friday evening, Flagler Beach Commission Chair Scott Spradley’s weekly informal town hall was not possible for lack of power at the law office.

Grace Community Food Pantry food distribution today is cancelled.











In Coming Days:







Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Diary: We all have dates that are their own roadside historical marker. July 19 is a bit of a 1789 in my history. October 12 is also important for a couple of reasons: the second, in 1978, as I recall, was the day my second set of parents–first mother, second father–got married in the United States while I was in prison in Canterbury, in the UK, at the King’s School. The first was actually October 9, but for some reason I always pushed the date to October 12. It was October 9, 1977, a few weeks after Elvis died. Back then I was still a feverish and fearful Catholic, reading Psalm 27 like it was the last thing I would do: “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?/ When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell.” My mother and I would read those lines out loud to each other to the sound of shells whistling above our heads and exploding across the valley, and sometimes not across it. So you can imagine why we clung to those words like they were our last flack jacket. Somehow, at least for us, they were, as they most definitely were not for 150,000 of our countryfolks. So belief took on dimensions of lifelines for us. Imagine that: existentialism, upside down. To us, belief was existentialism. I’m not sure Sartre would understand. I know I did not at the time, and may have only understood this at this very moment, as I am writing these lines. But October 9: that was the day Charbel Makhlouf became Saint Charbel. Charbel was a Maronite monk of the 19th century. Maronites were their own type of very ancient Christians who peopled the mountains of Lebanon and joined with the Catholic church during the Crusades, in the late 12th century (a very unfortunate association that to this day contributes to a degree of racist arrogance among us Christian Lebanese that I recognize in American and Israeli imperiousness: Muslim Arabs in their eyes are always the inferior other). My mother was Maronite. Charbel was what George W. Bush would call a “uniter.” He could cut across the divides between Lebanon’s Christians, Druze and Muslims. So in 1977 Pope VI decided to canonize him. You’d have thought Lebanon had been chosen to host the World Cup. It was as enormous an occasion as the country had known all century, the more so because the civil war was raging–it was in its third year–with no end in sight. We had taken refuge in my grandpa’s summer home in Hamlaya, about 45 minutes up in the hills from Beirut (hence the bomb-ridden valleys), where a friend was in the seminary, and happened to be in Rome those months, and was to be in the canonization ceremony. We got to watch the whole thing live on TV, and saw our priest friend, Father Tony (what has become of him, I wonder?). It made us, I’m afraid, feel invulnerable, reasserting those nationalistic-Christian feelings that had fueled so much of the war. But we had no choice. Like those verses from Psalm 27, we needed the boost. That day George Steinberner’s Yankees taking their second straight pennant dominated the top of the New York Times’s front page, but Charbel’s canonization made the frontpage too, below the fold, describing how a Lebanese delegation presented Paul VI with a miniature cedar, Lebanese wine and bread. Three of the four Lebanese ministers in attendance were Muslim, as were 23 members of parliament, of all faiths. Then they came home and resumed the throat-cutting. —P.T.

Now this:









