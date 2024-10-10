The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, October 10, 2024



Weather: Tropical storm conditions expected, with hurricane conditions possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible. Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with a north wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Today at a Glance:

Nobel Prize Week. Today: Literature, announced at 7 a.m. Palm Coast time, 1 p.m. at the Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden, streamed live here or below:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

Town Hall with Palm Coast Council Member Theresa Pontieri, 6 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 120 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to ask questions and discuss issues that matter to them in an open forum. Residents are encouraged to join this important conversation to help strengthen community ties and ensure that every voice plays a role in shaping the future of Palm Coast. Pontieri will discuss economic development in the city and answer questions from attendees. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage and share your thoughts.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 6 p.m. (Note the new time.) This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Go here to register for this month’s lecture.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. The June speaker is US Congressional Candidate James Stockton. Noon 32164. Stockton, running to represent Flagler County in Congress. He is the eldest son of a public school bus driver and a heavy equipment operator. He was raised in a home of morals and values based on the principle of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” All are welcome to attend and meet Stockton. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.











In Coming Days:





Oct. 10: Groundbreaking for Fire Station 26 in Seminole Woods: Palm Coast government hosts a groundbreaking for the future Fire Station 26 at 72 Airport Commerce Center--the road opposite Ulaturn Trail in Seminole Woods--at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The brief ceremony, lasting approximately 30 minutes, will be held at the site. Parking will be available along Airport Commerce Center Way, and attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes due to the site’s terrain. Wharton & Schultz is the lead construction firm for the project, which is expected to be completed within 12 months. Funding for Fire Station 26 comes from fire impact fees and a $5 million state appropriation of public dollars.



Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Notably: Unless you rise before dawn, by the time you read this you’ll know who’ll have won this year’s Nobel ion literature, so this piece, written a bit ahead of time, is already old. I was trying to guess who might win it this year, when I’m having a hard time remembering who won it last year. Google tells me it was Jon Fosse, about whom I had heard nothing before then, and about whom I have heard little since. I looked up a few of his books, but the religious theme turned me off. It’s not enough–it’s petty–to be so turned off, but sometimes it takes the right moment to overcome that anti-clerical obstacle. The Literary Hub had listed the odds-on favorites. Fosse was second on the list, at 5 to 1 favorite. The list was topped by China’s Can Xue (I have one of his books downstairs but have never cracked it). Thomas Pynchon was at 11 to 1. There was also Murakami, Houellebecq (14 to 1 each), Rushdie, Knausgaard, Joyce Carol Oates, and at 49 to 1, Paul Simon and Stephen King. The betting site OLBG this year has Lyudmila Ulitskaya topping the list at 5/1. She’s a Russian novelist and short story writer. I have not read her, but am always up for dusting off a shelf segment for an extra Russian. Can Xue is second at 6/1, then Gerald Munrane, Anne Carson and Mircea Cartarescu, none of whom I have read. I must have heard of Anne Carson, though I may be confusing her with one of Johnny’s wives. Unlike before 2018, when I would root for Roth, I have no one I am particularly rooting for. I am rooting against Houellebecq, would even root against Knausgaard–not because I don’t think he’s worth reading: I have read every page of his My Struggle and all four of his season books, but I don’t think he’s that exalted, or exalting. Same story with Joyce Carol Oates. Impressive output, but you don’t, you shouldn’t, win by bulk alone (tell that to the hack behind most FlaglerLive articles). I’ll root for a good surprise, and another worthy rush to Amazon so my friend-in-read Bob and I can splurge on new words. When else can we so openly, so shamelessly exult in lit? —P.T.

Now this:









