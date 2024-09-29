The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 29, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Today at a Glance:

ESL Bible Studies for Intermediate and Advanced Students: 9:30 to 10:25 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. Improve your English skills while studying the Bible. This study is geared toward intermediate and advanced level English Language Learners.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Jesus Christ Superstar at City Rep Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. One of the great rock musicals of all time takes us on a spiritual, emotional and provocative journey that enthralls, edifies and invigorates us. With an all female cast, the CRT production explores these compelling themes from a different perspective. The ride of a lifetime.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.











In Coming Days:







Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





Diary: I remember the earliest days of the CD player–too well, really. I was in college, working my part-time job as a check-casher for one of the Money Centers’ branches, this one in Brooklyn on 36th Street across from the Greenwood Cemetery, where I was usually assigned. I’d sometimes listen to music on my walkman, when the manager Gene’s radio didn’t blare WNEW’s Make Believe Ballroom too loud. I’d listen to WNCN, a classical station back then (it has since become the call letters of a television station in the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, where I ended up living for three years), and during one of those listens I remember the host describing how a CD player worked, what it looked like, what a CD looked like, how it spun at an incredible speed, and how well it sounded. This was the early 1980s, when we needed every distraction from the Reagan administration’s rueful buggeries. Back then they still played mostly vinyl records. The host would then announce a CD piece with fanfare every time he (they were all hees) had one to announce, the way TV stations thought color programs were the next-best thing to walking on the moon. Then very quickly records disappeared and we had to rebuild or “record” collections with CDs, to the delight of music producers. Over the years Cheryl and I must’ve accumulated over 1,000, which isn’t much compared to most music buffs’ collections. But for the last many years, with every CD digitized and accessible by computer, they’ve just sat there, taking up space, gathering the dust of our shed skins. But the CDs had themselves become shed skin. The other day I threw them all in bins and bags and stashed them in the car to eventually donate them to the Friends of the Library, who could at least get a buck for each, or even 50 cents, and raise a good treasure. It’s part of that cleaning we should all do (that some of us are doing) as we approach our own excavation from this world. Save our children the trouble. But the more I looked at the CDs, the more I wanted to keep some of them. So I looked as little as possible, and still ended up with a small tower’s worth–a Billy Joel double-album from the 1980s, cracked of course, my first St. John Passion on CD (nowhere near the quality of the vinyl version by Karl Richter) the Queen double-album that became the soundtrack of a particular summer in West Virginia in the early 1990s, when a Turkish exchange student and I became friends, the Handel suites for keyboard (Keith Jarrey playing) that I played every day when I stalked Cheryl in Lakeland (it took her several months to agree to a date), Madonna’s Immaculate Collection from the late 80s, shreds of another girlfriend. On it goes: memory (“which is life itself,” Saul Bellow wrote) can be a dangerous thing when fueled with music, like certain smells that trigger an era, sights that trigger an abyss, tastes that trigger a Big Bang. Like Proust’s madeleine. Every CD a dip into a past so far gone, you can begin to taste your own end of the universe. That ironic silence, when the music stops. Or else it can weary one’s audience: “In writing one’s personal reminiscences it is not always easy to discriminate between one’s self and one’s audience, and the peril of prolixity lies in wait for the writer who begins his first paragraph with ‘I remember,’” Edith Wharton warned. I should have heeded her warning 40 lines ago. —P.T.

Now this:









