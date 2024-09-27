The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 27, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Note: Flagler County schools and St. Johns County schools remain closed today. Volusia County schools are open.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, David welcomes Palm Coast City Council member Ed Danko, who opposes the city’s proposed referendum on lifting borrowing limits. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

Fall Horticultural Workshops at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 6:30 p.m on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. on Fridays. Join master gardeners from the UF/IFAS Agricultural Extension Office for these workshops that cover a variety of horticultural topics. $10 a workshop.

Town Hall with Palm Coast Council Member Theresa Pontieri, 6 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 120 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to ask questions and discuss issues that matter to them in an open forum.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Jesus Christ Superstar at City Rep Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, $7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, when at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for students. Book here. One of the great rock musicals of all time takes us on a spiritual, emotional and provocative journey that enthralls, edifies and invigorates us. With an all female cast, the CRT production explores these compelling themes from a different perspective. The ride of a lifetime.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month











In Coming Days:







Oct. 16: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist. For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





For the full calendar, go here.

In the museums: I used to think that the “torture museum” was a single place somewhere in Europe, probably in Amsterdam or Brussells or some slightly less major tourist destination–the sort of city that wishes it were Prague or Paris but lacks that urban mixture of overwhelming history, architectural mass and urban sublimity that makes Paris paris. So they open quirky museums, like museums of torture. Turns out these things are everywhere. “The largest interactive Medieval Torture Museum in the U.S. is now in Chicago,” for example. A $30 experience, free for kids under 10 as long as they’re accompanied by an (obviously disturbed) adult. One of its pitches: “The Medieval Torture Museum gives people the opportunity to see some of these torture devices up-close, in a more direct way, although you don’t have to worry, it might be an interactive experience, but no one will be hurt.” There’s the The Medieval Crime Museum in Rothenburg, Germany. The Tower of London exhibits its own lurid history of torture and execution. There’s the Gravensteen Castle and Torture Museum in gent, Belgium, where you can see a replica of waterboarding obviously long predating Americans’ uses of it during the occupation of the Philippines, or during the Bush administration. A little tease: “Under medieval law people had to confess before they could be found guilty, so unsurprisingly torture played an important role at the castle. The dungeon ‘torture chambers’ were host to a whole load of horrifying methods of extracting confession, now on show on the second level of the castle.” Carcassone in France has the Inquisition Museum. I looked for more recent torture museums, Googled for one at the Pentagon, at Bulow Plantation, at Maralago, in Texas: not much luck but for a “Museum of Cruelty” in Todd Mission, Texas, which may no longer be open. Finally I turned to Wikipedia, where I should have started: Even St. Augustine appears to have a “Medieval Torture Museum,” now franchised. But again: these places seem to cast a blind eye on American torture, though we have such a rich history of it. Sometimes it has a different name. To wit: see the video. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



