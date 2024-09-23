The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 23, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.











In Coming Days:









Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Notably: The funny, caustic, appropriately angry Appalachian attorney and activist Frank in 2022 wrote and self-published a book called J. D. Vance Is a Fake Hillbilly: Think Twice Before Calling (All) Coalfield Appalachians Racists, Sexists, and Ignoramuses. It’s not a very good book so far as JD Vance is concerned–it doesn’t engage with Vance’s awful Hillbilly Elegy, but rather provides an overview of what the stereotypes usually get wrong about Appalachia, from its labor history to its pioneers in labor, politics, and so on, and for that, the book is worth the read. On page 101, in a passage about the numerous mining disasters and innumerable lives lost underground, Kilgore includes the image of a letter found near a miner who was among those killed in the Fraterville mine explosion of 1902, the worst mine disaster in Tennessee history: 216 killed, 190 of them instantly, 26 more as they slowly asphyxiated. This letter is one of the most moving few lines I have ever read, like the heartwrenching last letter to his wife that Maj. Sullivan Ballou wrote before losing his life in the first battle of Bull Run. He wrote it as he lay dying: —P.T.

Now this:









