The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Weather: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. Today, it’s open mic.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

Hammock Beach Food and Wine Classic, 5 to 9 p.m., Hammock Beach Resort, 200 Ocean Crest Dr, Palm Coast. Food & wine weekend at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The Second Annual Food & Wine Classic will feature over 90 exquisite wines from 8 countries, with gourmet pairings from our executive chefs. Treat all your senses as you enjoy multiple live entertainment acts, interactive experiences, and explore our well-equipped retail store to commemorate the event. $175+ per person. To secure your tickets, please call Christine Losagio at 386.246.5676 or email [email protected].









Flagler Woman’s Club, the civic and social organization, invites you to the organization’s biggest fundraiser ever on Saturday, September 7 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Casino Night event will be held at the Italian American Social Club, 45 N. Old Kings Road in Palm Coast. Proceeds will underwrite the club’s 20-some annual charitable initiatives, including scholarships for college-bound Flagler County students. Information and tickets can be purchased at The Woman’s Club website: flaglerwomansclub.org A few more details here.

Join us for an Art Opening Reception for Palm Coast Stained Glass Artist Patricia Conway. The opening will be part of the 1st Saturday Art Walk in Ormond Beach on Saturday, September 7th from 3-7pm. Come out and meet Patricia, listen to music, enjoy light refreshments and see some great art. Part & ride the FREE Shuttle to the other venues. Talk with us for more info at 386.317.9400.

‘The Great American Trailer Park Musical’ at Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m. except Sundays at 2 p.m. There’s a new tenant at Armadillo Acres and she’s wreaking havoc all over Florida’s most exclusive trailer park. When a stripper on the run comes between the Dr. Phil–loving, agoraphobic and her husband, a storm brews. Directed by: Ashley King and Melissa Cargile.

Rocket Man: Elton John Tribute at Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell, 7:15 p.m., 100 Ocean Avenue in Daytona Beach. Limited tickets. prices start at $36 for some of the more affordable tickets. However, they can range all the way up to $45 for more luxurious tickets and tickets that are closer to the action.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













In Coming Days:





Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





Notably: Ponce de Leon Drive and Point Pleasant Drive have been a cacophony of banging trucks and beeping dozers and construction tremblors for weeks as 35 acres have been razed to make room for the 74 houses of the so-called “Ponce Preserve” that will preserve nothing but asphalt, concrete, shingles and 74 new clusters of quiet desperation. But the other day the sight above arced over Ponde de Leon in a nice, brief counterpoint. No meaning, no symbolism, no mysticism. Just a few colors after a strange burst of rain out of a mostly blue sky. That’s worth preserving. —P.T.

Now this: The Intersection of War and Climate Change: Victor Ochen









