The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 2, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Today at a Glance:

Labor Day at the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, 4931 South Peninsula Drive, Ponce Inlet. 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM. Take a break from the beach and visit the Ponce De Leon Inlet Lighthouse and Museum on Labor Day! We will be open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. with special activities on site from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. included with regular admission. Adults (age 12+): $6.95, Children (age 3-11): $1.95, Infants (age 0-2): Free.

Alan Dalton & Terry Campbell at Colonial Oak Music Park, 33 St George St, St Augustine, 2 to 5 p.m. Bluegrass, Newgrass, Acoustic Country, Contemporary.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.













In Coming Days:





Sept. 4: “An Evening with Shaun Tomson” 5 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach Street in Daytona Beach. World champion surfer, documentarian and best-selling author Shaun Tomson will be the keynote speaker. The event includes a showing of the classic 2008 surf film “Bustin’ Down the Door.” Tomson, whose book “The Code: The Power of ‘I Will’” explores faith, courage, creativity and determination, has become an in-demand motivational speaker. He will speak in advance of the film and will take part in a Q&A after the showing.



Sept. 19: Sheriff's Summit to Protect and Serve Seniors, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sheriff's Operations Center, 2101 Commerce Pkwy, Bunnell. Participants will benefit from a presentation about frequent scams and frauds, have access to free document shredding and paramedicine, and will get a tour of the Sheriff's Office Museum. The event is free to the public.



Sept. 19: 988 Suicide Prevention Walk: 5:30 at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd., Flagler Beach. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach will host an Awareness Walk to promote the 988 National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 6:00 p.m. on September 19, 2024. Participants will walk from Wadsworth Park in Flagler Beach, over the Rt. 100 bridge to Veterans Park where we will gather for a brief ceremony. Anyone wishing to participate should arrive at Wadsworth Park at 5:30 pm. After a brief welcome, the walk will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged, if possible, to wear purple and/or teal, the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Advanced registration is not required. All are welcome at this cost-free event that aims to bring the community together to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the critical resources available through the 988 hotline.



Sept. 25: The Palm Coast Tiger Bay Club presents a candidate forum ahead of the Nov. 5 general election, Sept. 25, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The forum will feature the candidates in three runoff elections for mayor and Palm Coast City Council seats. The forum is free and open to the public, and will be simulcast on WNZF and live-streamed on FlaglerLive, among other media sources.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: At 755 East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, a couple of blocks off the Strip but not far from the Silver Sevens Hotel and Casino, the Embassy Suites and, a few steps to the south, the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, you’ll find the Atomic Museum. “A Smithsonian Affiliate.” You can experience a simulated atomic blast. You can see a replica of Little Boy, the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, or a replica of Trinity, the bomb that exploded in the New Mexico desert in July 1945, and that drew this reaction from Emilio Segre, one of the Manhattan Project physicists: “The most striking impression was that of an overwhelmingly bright light… I was flabbergasted by the new spectacle. We saw the whole sky flash with unbelievable brightness in spite of the very dark glasses we wore…. I believe that for a moment I thought the explosion might set fire to the atmosphere and thus finish the earth, even though I knew that this was not possible.” Now you can live a simulation. You can enjoy it between a slurpee and a bet. You can maybe–maybe–find out that 200,000 people were killed with the two bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The museum’s mission is to “preserve and foster public accessibility to the history associated with the Nevada Test Site,” which is no longer called the Nevada Test Site, “ and the nation’s nuclear weapons program.” Not that it has anything to do with it, but you can also “the lifesaving equipment that the Department of Homeland Security develops for our nation’s first responders.” All for just $29. —P.T.

Now this:









