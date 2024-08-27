The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Docket sounding is scheduled for 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in several cases, including those of CJ Nelson Sr., David Chenowith

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. It is of course the first meeting since the election, when Mayor David Alfin’s re-election bid was unsuccessful, as were Council members Nick Klufas’s and Ed Danko’s bids for County Commission seats. Both will resign by the end of November, as will Alfin. Today, the council will decide how and when to fill the District 4 seat vacated last week by Cathy Heighter, who abruptly resigned. The council is also set to approve the proposed new comprehensive plan, as well as a couple of developments’ regulatory steps. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today, hopefully for less time than it did last Friday and Saturday, at 10 a.m. at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Fall Horticultural Workshops at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE., 6:30 p.m on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. on Fridays. Join master gardeners from the UF/IFAS Agricultural Extension Office for these workshops that cover a variety of horticultural topics. $10 a workshop.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.











In Coming Days:





Aug. 28: Joint Workshop Between County Commission and Palm Coast Council, 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The two governments will discuss recent controversies at the Flagler Humane Society, atrocious traffic on State Road 100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard as the opening of BJ's approaches, and how to spend law enforcement impact fee money.



Aug. 29: Palm Coast Concert Series: Soul Fire, 6 p.m. at The State at Town Center (the former location of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation), 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast. This free event is for all ages. We ask residents to bring lawn chairs and/or towels for seating. See you there! Stay tuned for September's artist announcement! Vendors should reach out to [email protected] if interested.



Sept. 4: “An Evening with Shaun Tomson” 5 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach Street in Daytona Beach. World champion surfer, documentarian and best-selling author Shaun Tomson will be the keynote speaker. The event includes a showing of the classic 2008 surf film “Bustin’ Down the Door.” Tomson, whose book “The Code: The Power of ‘I Will’” explores faith, courage, creativity and determination, has become an in-demand motivational speaker. He will speak in advance of the film and will take part in a Q&A after the showing.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably, first of two: From Statista: “400 years ago, in August 1619, the first ship with enslaved Africans destined for the United States arrived in what was then the colony of Virginia. But the cruel history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade begins much earlier and goes on much longer – for more than 350 years. In fact, many enslaved people lived in the English colonies in North America before that date. They came to the present-day U.S. via Spanish and Portuguese colonies, where enslaved Africans arrived as early as 1514, or were transferred as bounty from Spanish or Portuguese ships. The United States are heavily associated with slavery and the capture and forceful relocation of Africans. Around 300,000 disembarked in the U.S. directly, while many more arrived via the inter-American slave trade from the Caribbean or Latin America. It is estimated that almost 4.5 million enslaved Africans arrived in the Caribbean and another 3.2 million in present-day Brazil. Around 40 percent of Africans uprooted in slavery are believed to have come from Angola in Southern Africa, with another 30 percent who came from the Bay of Benin in West Africa. The numbers taken from database project SlaveVoyages.org indicate the number of Africans disembarking. Many more died on the way because of lack of food and water and horrid conditions aboard the slave ships. Others were uprooted in the trans-Saharan, the red sea and the Indian slave trade, which partly predated the trans-Atlantic slave trade. It is estimated that close to 20 million people were forced to leave the African continent enslaved. By 1800, this had decimated the African population to half the size it would have been had slavery not occurred.”

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



