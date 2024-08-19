The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 19, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 108. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.













In Coming Days:





River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO's planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and the developed areas of eastern Flagler County including Beverly Beach and Flagler Beach as well as portions of the cities of Palm Coast and Bunnell, with board member representation from each of those jurisdictions. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Missing the good times. Bring him back. Bring back the Marseillaise from atop the Grand Palais. Bring back Paris. Last week the Economist wrote: “The Paris games are drawing to a close on a note of ferveur olympique in the French capital. Once sceptical, the French have been won over, both by the performance of their athletes, who won more medals than at any previous Olympics, and the sheer beauty of the capital’s backdrops. The sight of BMX freestyle riders in the air above the Place de la Concorde, or triathletes finishing before the golden-domed Invalides, wowed spectators at home and abroad. So when Paris hands over the Olympic flame to Los Angeles, the host in 2028, at the closing ceremony on August 11th the city will transfer both a sporting symbol and a challenge.” Of course it won’t be the same. But let’s not be snobs about it: the Olympics are show business, and the torch has been passed to the capital of showbusiness. The 1984 edition, with the Soviets boycotting, turned into a pretty awful retch of chauvinism made worse by Reagan’s morning-again routine that won him the White House for a second term. It was, as I recall, the Mary Lou Retton Olympics. But it was also John Williams’s “Fanfare” Olympics, which was not bad at all. The Jacksonville Symphony has three concerts devoted to “The Music of John Williams” next April 11 and 12. Onto LA, the Joan Didion Olympics. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



