The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, August 5, 2024

Weather: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

The Flagler County Canvassing Board meets today at the Flagler County Supervisor of Elections office, Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The meeting is open to the public. Check the time in the sidebar or in this chart, which includes the full year’s meeting schedule (the pdf schedule does not include the dates and times of required Canvassing Board meetings which may be necessary due to a recount called locally or statewide.) The board is chaired by County Judge Andrea Totten. This Election Year’s board members are Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart and County Commissioner Dave Sullivan. The alternates are County Judge Melissa Distler and County Commissioner Donald O’Brien. March-April meetings are for the presidential preference primary, such as it is. See all legal notices from the Supervisor of Elections, including updated lists of those ineligible to vote, here.

This event has been postponed due to weather. Nexus Center/South Library Groundbreaking is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the acreage opposite the Sheriff’s Operations Center on Commerce Parkway in Bunnell. The “Nexus Center” will be a multi-purpose facility to house a new library and the county’s Health and Human Services Department. See: “Flagler County Library’s $14 Million South Branch ‘Nexus Center’ Breaks Ground in August, Ending 10-Year Wait.”

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 2 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the county’s capital budget at the workshop.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance.











In Coming Days:





Aug. 3: The annual Back to School Jam is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flagler Palm Coast High School gym, 5500 State Rte 100 E, Palm Coast. Administrators from all of our schools will be on-site to answer questions. There will also be school shirts available for purchase at each school’s booth. District personnel will be on-hand to provide information on various programs and services, including after-school programs. Our Transportation department will be rolling up its booth to address bus schedules and our Food Services team will be available to answer questions about what you need to know about the free breakfast and lunch programs that are available to all students this coming school year. Additionally, dozens of local vendors will be on-hand with information about their youth-focused activities and programs. Be sure to get photos with various mascots and the always popular “Costumers With a Cause” roaming the gym. Food trucks and a bike rodeo will set up behind the gym.



Aug. 5: Nexus Center/South Library Groundbreaking is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the acreage opposite the Sheriff's Operations Center on Commerce Parkway in Bunnell. The “Nexus Center” will be a multi-purpose facility to house a new library and the county’s Health and Human Services Department. See: "Flagler County Library’s $14 Million South Branch ‘Nexus Center’ Breaks Ground in August, Ending 10-Year Wait."



Aug. 6: In Court: The resumption of a sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse in the case of Brendan Depa, the former Matanzas High School special needs student accused of assaulting a paraprofessional, in an incident recorded on video. The first part of the sentencing hearing took place on May 1. Depa tendered an open plea in late October, leaving the judge wide discretion to sentence him either as an adult or as a youthful offender. See: "Despite Severe Autism, Judge Finds Depa, Ex-Matanzas High Student, Competent to Be Tried for Assault on Aide," "Brendan Depa’s Mother Tells Her Son’s Story," and "The Brendan Depa I Have Come To Know."



Aug. 7: Candidate Night at Flagler Woman's Club: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to Candidates’ Night at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse at 1524 South Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the Candidates for the following local races: Flagler County Commission Districts 1,3 & 5; Flagler County School Board Districts 3 & 5; Palm Coast Mayor and Palm Coast City Council Districts 1 & 3. Each candidate will be given time for an initial presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period, and then closing statements. Afterwards there will be an opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. Please be aware of and respect the club’s no campaign paraphernalia in the clubhouse rule. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. There will be overflow parking at the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church at 1520 S Daytona Avenue.







Notably: How about this delightful description of a small bout of writer’s block, from Malamud’s The Tenants: “Lesser had given up writing and gone to read in the toilet. After the noise had departed he once more urged forth the pen, but it no longer flowed though he filled it twice. He willed but could not effect. The locomotive, coated with ice, stood like a petrified mastodon on the steel-frozen tracks. The steamboat had sprung a leak and slowly sank until clamped on all sides by the Mississippi thickened into green ice full of dead catfish staring in various directions.” Writing as a locomotive (a metaphor Zola would have appreciated), as a steamboat on the Mississippi (ditto Twain). Imagine the pleasure, the miracle, of coming up with these images, the way Aaron Copland wrote “Rodeo” (or was it “Appalachian Spring”?) in his Brooklyn flat without having ever seen either the West or West Virginia. The mystery of creation: it’s what we mean when we say god works in mysterious ways, if god is our strange recombination of trillions of atoms and synapses somehow making beauty of dark matter. It is enough to read a line line Malamud’s here and there to fuel up against the dak matter of everyday life in these extremist times. —P.T.

Now this:









