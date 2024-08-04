The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, August 4, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

The Magic of Motown, 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here. This high energy homage to the legends of Motown will transport you back in time as you visit the very best of “Hitsville, USA!” The show features a cast of 15 powerhouse vocalists who embody everyone from Diana Ross & The Supremes to Marvin Gaye & The Jackson Five! Accompanied by a six-piece band with horns, their songbook delivers all your favorite hits like, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” to “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

Unlimited Devotion performs at the Original Cafe Eleven, 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine, 8 p.m. Tickets here. Unlimited Devotion (aka UD) was conceived in Miami in April 2012 as a vehicle for exploring the Grateful Dead’s songbook. The band quickly developed a dedicated following and has steadily evolved its repertoire, personnel, and musical personality to reflect its current members’ jazz and funk influences. Today, UD is based dually in Tampa/St. Petersburg and Miami. Its reputation for delivering energized, adventuresome performances has made the quintet one of the top drawing acts in Florida.

LOL Jax Film Festival at WJCT Studios, 100 Festival Park Ave., Jacksonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Today: Local comedy films, Local stand-up comedy, filmmaker Q&A and an Awards Show to end the night.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:





Aug. 3: The annual Back to School Jam is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flagler Palm Coast High School gym, 5500 State Rte 100 E, Palm Coast. Administrators from all of our schools will be on-site to answer questions. There will also be school shirts available for purchase at each school’s booth. District personnel will be on-hand to provide information on various programs and services, including after-school programs. Our Transportation department will be rolling up its booth to address bus schedules and our Food Services team will be available to answer questions about what you need to know about the free breakfast and lunch programs that are available to all students this coming school year. Additionally, dozens of local vendors will be on-hand with information about their youth-focused activities and programs. Be sure to get photos with various mascots and the always popular “Costumers With a Cause” roaming the gym. Food trucks and a bike rodeo will set up behind the gym.



Aug. 5: Nexus Center/South Library Groundbreaking is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the acreage opposite the Sheriff's Operations Center on Commerce Parkway in Bunnell. The “Nexus Center” will be a multi-purpose facility to house a new library and the county’s Health and Human Services Department. See: "Flagler County Library’s $14 Million South Branch ‘Nexus Center’ Breaks Ground in August, Ending 10-Year Wait."



Aug. 6: In Court: The resumption of a sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse in the case of Brendan Depa, the former Matanzas High School special needs student accused of assaulting a paraprofessional, in an incident recorded on video. The first part of the sentencing hearing took place on May 1. Depa tendered an open plea in late October, leaving the judge wide discretion to sentence him either as an adult or as a youthful offender. See: "Despite Severe Autism, Judge Finds Depa, Ex-Matanzas High Student, Competent to Be Tried for Assault on Aide," "Brendan Depa’s Mother Tells Her Son’s Story," and "The Brendan Depa I Have Come To Know."



Aug. 7: Candidate Night at Flagler Woman's Club: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to Candidates’ Night at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse at 1524 South Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the Candidates for the following local races: Flagler County Commission Districts 1,3 & 5; Flagler County School Board Districts 3 & 5; Palm Coast Mayor and Palm Coast City Council Districts 1 & 3. Each candidate will be given time for an initial presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period, and then closing statements. Afterwards there will be an opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. Please be aware of and respect the club’s no campaign paraphernalia in the clubhouse rule. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. There will be overflow parking at the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church at 1520 S Daytona Avenue.







Editorial Notebook: The medal table at the Olympics is probably one of the most clicked on and least interesting part of the competitions. It reflects its most distasteful aspect–rank nationalism, or nationalism ranked, as if somehow the standings reflect a country’s worth, when all it advertises is the wealth poured into athletes (United States) or the slave-driving (China), and when the Olympics are really about individuals, not nations. At the Olympics’ website you have to work very hard to find a list of countries, outside the medals table–as in: the more than 200 nations represented. I couldn’t find it. It’s ice to represent one’s country, it’s even moving, though the raising of the flags at medal ceremonies always combine the emotional with the nauseous. I say this even though if the red stripes and cedar of Lebanon’s flag were ever to see an Olympic pole again (it never won a gold, and last won a medal–a bronze–at the Moscow Olympics, where it had no business going) I’d lose it–as I very much did when the Americans (let’s not go down the path of “Team USA”–see below) beat the Soviets at Lake Placid at the Winter Olympics that same year. But there are limits. There were limikts even then: beating the Soviets was nice. It wasn’t war, though it turned into one more chauvinistic boost to the Reagan campaign. As I write this on Aug. 1, The New York Times for some reason, and unusually for an organ not usually given to chauvinism, has the United States atop the medal table of the Paris Olympics, with 31 medals, France in second with 26, then China at 22, Britain at 20, and Australia at 17. The table of course is wrong: the United States is not the leader. As CNN and even the more traditionally chauvinistic Wall Street Journal (on its editorial pages, anyway, not its news reporting), have China at the top, then France, then Japan, then Australia, then the United States. They calculate standings appropriately, with the gold medal leader at the top. China have accumulated 11 golds so far, France and Japan have eight each. The United States have just six, with 13 silvers and 12 bronze. But it’s only fair, and correct, to give the heavier weight to gold, the rest being consolation prizes. The Olympic website also has China in first. Not that I relish seeing China in the lead: the price paid, and the motive behind that drive, is suspect. It carries that sting of 1936 Berlin. But fair is fair. The Australians, anyway, are not happy. —P.T.

