The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 3, 2024

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The special guest today: Hollie Harlan, Flagler Beach government’s finance director.

The annual Back to School Jam is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flagler Palm Coast High School gym, 5500 State Rte 100 E, Palm Coast. Administrators from all of our schools will be on-site to answer questions. There will also be school shirts available for purchase at each school’s booth. District personnel will be on-hand to provide information on various programs and services, including after-school programs. Our Transportation department will be rolling up its booth to address bus schedules and our Food Services team will be available to answer questions about what you need to know about the free breakfast and lunch programs that are available to all students this coming school year. Additionally, dozens of local vendors will be on-hand with information about their youth-focused activities and programs. Be sure to get photos with various mascots and the always popular “Costumers With a Cause” roaming the gym. Food trucks and a bike rodeo will set up behind the gym.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

A pop-up exhibit of paintings by Kiersten Hawkins will be on display at Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach, in the museum’s reception gallery July 29th through August 4th. Meet the artist during Ormond Art Walk, Saturday, August 3rd between 3 and 7 pm. Admission to Art Walk is free. Hawkins is a portrait artist working primarily in oils with a focus on full-body portraiture and the use of vibrant colors. She began her painting journey in 2017 out of sheer interest in the craft. She is currently a student at the University of Central Florida, where she is studying Visual Arts and Emerging Media Management. She hopes to continue improving her work and pushing herself to explore her artistic abilities. Hawkins’ paintings will be on display in the reception gallery.

LOL Jax Film Festival at WJCT Studios, 100 Festival Park Ave., Jacksonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Today: Local comedy films, Local stand-up comedy, filmmaker Q&A and Local music by Deiv.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.