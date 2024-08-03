The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 3, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather:
- Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
- Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).
- Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.
- tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.
Today at a Glance:
The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.
The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.
Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The special guest today: Hollie Harlan, Flagler Beach government’s finance director.
The annual Back to School Jam is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flagler Palm Coast High School gym, 5500 State Rte 100 E, Palm Coast. Administrators from all of our schools will be on-site to answer questions. There will also be school shirts available for purchase at each school’s booth. District personnel will be on-hand to provide information on various programs and services, including after-school programs. Our Transportation department will be rolling up its booth to address bus schedules and our Food Services team will be available to answer questions about what you need to know about the free breakfast and lunch programs that are available to all students this coming school year. Additionally, dozens of local vendors will be on-hand with information about their youth-focused activities and programs. Be sure to get photos with various mascots and the always popular “Costumers With a Cause” roaming the gym. Food trucks and a bike rodeo will set up behind the gym.
Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.
Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.
A pop-up exhibit of paintings by Kiersten Hawkins will be on display at Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach, in the museum’s reception gallery July 29th through August 4th. Meet the artist during Ormond Art Walk, Saturday, August 3rd between 3 and 7 pm. Admission to Art Walk is free. Hawkins is a portrait artist working primarily in oils with a focus on full-body portraiture and the use of vibrant colors. She began her painting journey in 2017 out of sheer interest in the craft. She is currently a student at the University of Central Florida, where she is studying Visual Arts and Emerging Media Management. She hopes to continue improving her work and pushing herself to explore her artistic abilities. Hawkins’ paintings will be on display in the reception gallery.
LOL Jax Film Festival at WJCT Studios, 100 Festival Park Ave., Jacksonville. Doors open at 5 p.m. Today: Local comedy films, Local stand-up comedy, filmmaker Q&A and Local music by Deiv.
Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.
|In Coming Days:
Aug. 5: Nexus Center/South Library Groundbreaking is scheduled for 1 p.m. on the acreage opposite the Sheriff's Operations Center on Commerce Parkway in Bunnell. The “Nexus Center” will be a multi-purpose facility to house a new library and the county’s Health and Human Services Department. See: "Flagler County Library’s $14 Million South Branch ‘Nexus Center’ Breaks Ground in August, Ending 10-Year Wait."
Aug. 6: In Court: The resumption of a sentencing hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse in the case of Brendan Depa, the former Matanzas High School special needs student accused of assaulting a paraprofessional, in an incident recorded on video. The first part of the sentencing hearing took place on May 1. Depa tendered an open plea in late October, leaving the judge wide discretion to sentence him either as an adult or as a youthful offender. See: "Despite Severe Autism, Judge Finds Depa, Ex-Matanzas High Student, Competent to Be Tried for Assault on Aide," "Brendan Depa’s Mother Tells Her Son’s Story," and "The Brendan Depa I Have Come To Know."
Aug. 7: Candidate Night at Flagler Woman's Club: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to Candidates’ Night at 7 p.m. at the clubhouse at 1524 South Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the Candidates for the following local races: Flagler County Commission Districts 1,3 & 5; Flagler County School Board Districts 3 & 5; Palm Coast Mayor and Palm Coast City Council Districts 1 & 3. Each candidate will be given time for an initial presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period, and then closing statements. Afterwards there will be an opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. Please be aware of and respect the club’s no campaign paraphernalia in the clubhouse rule. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. There will be overflow parking at the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church at 1520 S Daytona Avenue.
Notably: One of the better parts of the many great parts of the Olympics opening ceremony was that sequence that to the obsessed resembled the Last Supper, with that dish of a naked blue man, one or more drag queens and the framing fashion show. The outraged would have you believe it was blasphemy, like when Caravaggio supposedly used a prostitute–a dead prostitute to boot–as his model for the Mary said to have been virgin. “The most enormous crimes and disasters ,” Orwell once told us, “not only fail to excite the big public, but can actually escape notice altogether.” Like, say, Trump speaking about the end of elections. But this: this supposed last supper is all the outrage, like when Rudy Giuliani, while thinking of running against Hillary Clinton in 2000 (for Senate), jumped all over the Brooklyn Museum of Art for exhibiting Renee Cox’s “Yo Mama’s Last Supper,” or for that matter like when M*A*S*H, the original movie, drew flack for its last supper scene, when Painless wanted to kill himself. All wonderful tributes to the last supper, each in its own way. Was the ringing of Notre Dame’s bells for the first time since the fire also blasphemy? I looked for the scene in NBC’s replay, couldn’t find it. I may have somehow missed it, but I wouldn’t put it past NBC to have edited that out. Here’s a little outrage for you: Russia was justly banned from sending its athletes under the Russian flag, as Russian bombs fall on Ukraine. But here was the Israeli delegation under the Israeli flag, ambling down the Seine as Israeli and American bombs continue to raze what’s left of Gaza, where the toll is now verging on 40,000. Nobody’s outraged about that–not the casualties, not the razing, not the dead silence now surrounding it all from American and most of the western media.
—P.T.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
The Royal Academy of Arts had organized the exhibition in conjunction with Saatchi, and it drew large crowds in the fall of 1997 when shown in London. Protests there mainly concentrated on a large image called Myra (1995), made up of many tiny handprints of children configured to depict the face of a notorious child-killer, Myra Hindley, one of the so-called Moor Murderers. Because that case was unknown in the United States, the picture caused no offense here. Following a visit to Berlin in 1998, the exhibition was scheduled to open at the Brooklyn Museum on October 2, 1999. Other novelties in this show included Damien Hirst’s dead sharks and also pigs suspended in glass cases filled with formaldehyde solution; Jake and Dinos Chapman’s mixed media “sculpture” of many naked girls with pig snouts and penises protruding from their faces; a version of the Last Supper by Sam Taylor-Wood with a topless woman standing in the place of Jesus [“Wrecked”]; the bust of a man made entirely from his own frozen blood; an open cow’s head on which freshly introduced maggots fed daily; and Jenny Savile’s huge female nudes with vast virtuoso surfaces. All told, there were close to one hundred works by forty-two artists. Death, sexuality, and the body were frequent motifs. Did it resemble a freak show? It came close.
–From Michael Kammen’s Visual Shock: A History of Art Controversies in American Culture (2006).
