The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. Today: City Attorney Drew Smith and Police Chief Matt Doughney. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings occasionally feature a special guest.

Peps Art Walk, noon to 5 p.m. next to JT’s Seafood Shack, 5224 Oceanshore Blvd, Palm Coast. Step into the magical vibes of Unique Handcrafted vendors gathering in one location, selling handmade goods. Makers, crafters, artists, of all kinds found here. From honey to baked goods, wooden surfboards, to painted surfboards, silverware jewelry to clothing, birdbaths to inked glass, beachy furniture to foot fashions, candles to soaps, air fresheners to home decor and SO much more! Peps Art Walk happens on the last Saturday of every month. A grassroots market that began in May of 2022 has grown steadily into an event with over 30 vendors and many loyal patrons. The event is free, food and drink on site, parking is free, and a raffle is held to raise money for local charity Whispering Meadows Ranch. Kid friendly, dog friendly, great music and good vibes. Come out to support our hometown artist community!

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Bandshell Star Spangled Summer Concert Series & Fireworks – Absolute Queen: A Tribute to Queen: 7:15 at the Bandshell, 70 Boardwalk Avenue, Daytona Beach. Concerts are free and include a free Daytona Beach fireworks show at 9:45 PM. $15 VIP ticket available.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.











In Coming Days:





July 30: The Flagler Branch of the NAACP hosts a candidate forum at 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The forum will feature candidates for Flagler County School Board and the County Commission.



July 31: Flagler County School Board Candidate Debate 2024: A one-hour live-streamed debate is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 31 at Flagler News Weekly's Facebook page, and is moderated by Flagler Parent's Carmen Stanford and FNW's Danielle Anderson. The debate features Flagler School Board candidates Derek Barrs, Lauren Ramirez, Janie Ruddy and Vincent Sullivan from District 3 and District 5. The event will be archived for future viewing. Parents and the community may submit questions to [email protected] with the subject line: SBDebate2024 no later than July 29, 2024. Ripple Coworking is a host sponsor.







Notebook: Common, petty snobbery, or a more defensible distaste for nationalistic displays, require that we should not get too excited about the Olympics. A few things can set those concerns aside, all of them summed up in one word: Paris. The capital of snobbery naturalizes appreciation for the spectacle. It is also–let’s not be coy about it–one of the, it is the, greatest city on earth. Yesterday’s opening ceremonies surely threw 2 billion viewers for a loop. The first Olympic ceremony not to take place in a stadium, not to be so enclosed, not to be so claustrophobically framed. The boats down the Seine, parading countries’ athletes, were bound to be a nice, slow touch, transporting us to every country just as Flaubert once was transported by the river’s sounds all the way to Michigan: “The Seine that murmurs beneath my windows makes me think of Lake Superior,” he once wrote in a letter as he wrote from his home in Croisset, west of Paris. “I travel there in my imagination.” (“La Seine qui murmure sous mes fenêtres me fait songer au lac Majeur. Je m’y transporte en imagination…”) But how were the choreographers to blend in the spectacle that usually goes with these opening ceremonies? They were up to the challenge. I imagine the critics will consider the ceremony a bit too diffuse, lacking a gravity center. But the point was that the entire city was the center of gravity, the center of the world, of the universe (the millions and millions of intelligent civilizations in our galaxy alone, a number estimated by Cornell’s Frank Drake in the 1960s, aside). It was difficult to keep track of the 12 different “tableaux” or themes of the ceremony, but never unpleasant. And if creative boundaries weren’t going to be broken in Paris, then where? A favorite: the sequence that began with the dancing workers on Notre Dame and extended to the 400 dancers on one of the quays, splashing with movement and joy. Another favorite: that “tout simplement nu” bit that must’ve sent Southerners and Saudis into apoplexy. The rain dimmed nothing. The early morning’s miserable attacks on the train lines was forgotten. And the huge American team got huge cheers. It was good to hear: Paris, too, is for Kamala. That was just before the enormous French delegation, as the Eiffel Tower glittered and Paris erupted, the most unified happiness in France since–it’s hard to say since when. Maybe the Libération in 1944: it’s been 100 years since Paris hosted the summer games. And that lighting of the superb balloon caldron flying over Paris, to Celine Dion singing, je me fous du monde entier, the Edith Piaf song: a hell of a gutsy line–“I don’t give a fuck about the world… as long as I have your love,” and that final line the Baptists will love: God unites those who love each other. Not bad for the country of laïcité. Michel Houellebecq must have been smiling. Plus it was heartwarming to see a few of my old compatriots. —P.T.

Now this: Brel’s “Les Prénoms De Paris.” See the lyrics in English below.









