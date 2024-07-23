The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments.

Book Dragons, the Kids’ Book Club at the Flagler Beach Public Library meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.











In Coming Days:





July 31: Flagler County School Board Candidate Debate 2024: A one-hour live-streamed debate is scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 31 at Flagler News Weekly's Facebook page, and is moderated by Flagler Parent's Carmen Stanford and FNW's Danielle Anderson. The debate features Flagler School Board candidates Derek Barrs, Lauren Ramirez, Janie Ruddy and Vincent Sullivan from District 3 and District 5. The event will be archived for future viewing. Parents and the community may submit questions to [email protected] with the subject line: SBDebate2024 no later than July 29, 2024. Ripple Coworking is a host sponsor.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: The Democrats finally got their act together, not quite as expected–Joe Biden’s obstinacy was a bit more than anyone expected, the quick and bracing rallying around Kamal Harris was even more unexpected, and fortunate for the Democrats: they are doing what they have to do if they are to have a chance. The reactionaries, on the other hand, are reacting exactly as expected: robbed of their surest chance to win, they are all repeating the talking point manufactured for them from one K Street lobbying firm or another: Biden’s decision to pull out was a “coup,” and the Democrats are being undemocratic. A reactionary party that has spent the last decade or so shuttering every possible fair-election avenue it can, down to removing mail-in ballot boxes (as in Florida, as in Flagler), down to narrowing the election day voting window, prohibiting the aid of people in line, and in Florida, again disenfranchising felons who’ve served their time by saddling them with debt obligations before they can vote–that reactionary party is now calling the democrats undemocratic. But the reactionaries seem to be a bit nervous, scared, surprised, which is good. They did not expect the old man to pull out, and if they did, they prayed for an intramural fight to stretch to the convention, which we are not going to see. Thankfully. Kamala Harris may bring a little dullness to the race. But that’s what we need: let her stand next to the little trolling fascist as he rambles incoherently, his Biden foil gone, his own reality (or “reality,” as Nabokov insisted the word always be used, with quote marks) mirrored back to him. I was not a Harris fan. I’m a Whitmer man. But I’m all Harris now, not least because she was VP in one of the most productive presidencies since FDR and LBJ. Maybe more so, in some regards. Biden deserves the greatest heroic sendoff he’ll get at the Democratic National Convention. —P.T.









