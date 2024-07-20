The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 20, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and frequent lightning this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values up to 109. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and frequent lightning in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome. The gatherings occasionally feature a special guest.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’ at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday July 18, Friday July 19, Saturday July 20 and Monday July 22. A matinee performance will be at 3 p.m. Sunday July 21. In CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 adults and $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. See Rick de Yampert’s preview: “Alien Menace and Combustible Dancing Shake Up City Repertory Theatre with “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Buddy Guy performs a rescheduled show at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340C State Road A1A South, St. Augustine, 7:30 p.m. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.











In Coming Days:





Etymologies: The word today is casuistry, especially the OED’s definition that has it as “Often (and perhaps originally) applied to a quibbling or evasive way of dealing with difficult cases of duty; sophistry,” the casuistry that, in Bolingbroke’s words from 1740 (Bolingbroke was a favorite of Voltaire’s), “destroys by Distinctions and Exceptions, all Morality, and effaces the essential Difference between Right and Wrong,” or as John Stuart Mill put it in Utilitarianism, “Under every creed..self-deception and dishonest casuistry get in.” Don’t think I’m well read: I stole the quotes from the OED. But this I did not steal: Since Mencken is dead, I like to look up these words’ use in the New York Times, and here comes a use in 1928, in a headline no less, “Students in Casuistry,” the headline to an editorial on Aug. 15, which opens with this odd line: “Wet Republicans here who are more Republican than Wet are now engaged in ‘reconciling’ Mr. Hoover’s Dryness with their own Wetness.” Then one remembers that this was written near the tenth anniversary of the 18th Amendment, that prohibitionist tribute to the Taliban before its time. Hoover in his campaign for president was suggesting, or pandering, that he might favor repealing the Amendment. He never did. He was full of casuistry–a word that, today, sums up the entirety of the platform of the once and future president, Donald Trump. —P.T.

Now this:









