The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 19, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Flagler and Florida Unemployment Numbers Released: The state’s Commerce Department released the previous month’s preliminary unemployment numbers for Florida and its 67 counties, at 10 a.m. See the data releases page here.

‘The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals’ at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday July 18, Friday July 19, Saturday July 20 and Monday July 22. A matinee performance will be at 3 p.m. Sunday July 21. In CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 adults and $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. See Rick de Yampert’s preview: “Alien Menace and Combustible Dancing Shake Up City Repertory Theatre with “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals.”

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.











In Coming Days:





'The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals' at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday July 18, Friday July 19, Saturday July 20 and Monday July 22. A matinee performance will be at 3 p.m. Sunday July 21. In CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 adults and $15 students, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. See Rick de Yampert's preview: "Alien Menace and Combustible Dancing Shake Up City Repertory Theatre with “The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals.”







For the full calendar, go here.

Diary: This then is my big day, when I can get a little more personal than I should, the day when the stars aligned so coincidentally, so terribly and so fortuitously. It is the anniversary of my dear father’s death in 1976, of my departure from Lebanon two years later on the same day, in sight and in fear of Syrian guns (a friend of my mother’s had hired a Muslim taxi driver who knew the ins and outs of Muslim West Beiru to ferry us out of East Beirut, through the other zone, and to the airport, in what was not just yet, but would soon become, Hezbollah country: my last hour or two in Beirut, before reaching the airport, was a ride of fear, after a childhood of wonders: see the Lebanon of my 1970s below). In 1979 on that day I landed at JFK Airport as a permanent American resident, Green Card in hand. (The country was still trying to figure out what went wrong at Three Mile Island and Jimmy Carter, getting nervous about the election, was firing half his cabinet). I can’t say that I was naturalized on July 19. That would happen on Dec. 13, 1986, right around the time when Iran-Contra was exploding around Ronald Reagan’s senilities. But there was to be one more coincidental date, this one a bit intentional: proposing to Cheryl on the deck of th Grand Hotel on Mackinac on that day in 2001, a few weeks before that terrible day that year that seemed to make the whirlwinds of Lebanon inescapable–the fanaticism, the terrorism, the blowbacks. Rome was on fire on that day, too–the day Nero was said to have looked on indifferently, playing his lyre, though there may be more myth than truth to it. Manhattan’s last great fire was on this day too, in 1845. This year, only Washington is burning. I have not regretted my citizenship. I still love this country more than, at times, I thought I could, though the heartbreaks, as with all loves, can be difficult, and their frequency, as with few loves, becoming unbearable. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



