The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Coffee With Commissioner Scott Spradley: Flagler Beach Commission Chairman Scott Spradley hosts his weekly informal town hall with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at his law office at 301 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. Special guest today: Public Works Supervisor Jennifer Crews, who will talk about stormwater and wastewater issues. All subjects, all interested residents or non-residents welcome.

Second Saturday Plant Sale at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flowers, bushes and hard to find plants. The event is sponsored by the Friends of Washington Oaks. Regular entrance fee applies: $4 per vehicle with one person aboard, $5 for vehicles with more than one person.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Monthly Meeting, 11 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd, Palm Coast. A monthly speaker is featured. Lunch is available for $20 in cash, $21 by credit card, but must be ordered in advance. The lunch menu is available on our website. Lunch may be ordered by sending an email to: [email protected].

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.











July 15: The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 2 p.m. followed by a special meeting at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the county's capital budget at the workshop, then set a proposed tax rate for next year. The tax rate the commission will set is only a benchmark, and the maximum tax rate it is willing to consider. It may set a lower tax rate by September, when it adopts the final rate. See the documents here, such as they are (the county continues to be stingy with back-up material it shares with the public, as opposed to what it shares with commissioners.)



July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







Notebook: Apocalyptic literature is as old as the Epic of Gilgamesh. Older still, if we could tap into pre-literate oral traditions. Someone somewhere must have written a story about how every word ever spoken on earth as it might have been in the rest of heavens–every song, every wail, every scream of pain and happiness, every burp and hiccup, every fart and ode to joy–is floating around in the universe, grooving dark matter like the ones and zeros of computer magic that, once bytten just so, replay the sounds entire. It’s like that Golden Record of the “Sounds of Earth” on Voyager I and II, but for all existence. What are we hearing in that cosmic microwave background radiation if not the beginning of the universe, the echo of the big bang? If then, why not since? In that ultimate library of creation must be floating the first sounds of Homo habilis, handyman of 3 million years ago, which could probably be translated to say: where the hell am I, and take cover! Prerequisite to survival, instinctive fear of death preceded reflection. Only survival allowed the first fear to be verbalized, and with it the first fear that the world is bound to end: surely that sky can’t hold itself up. Even Homo erectus’s ancestors could see that. Our ancestors were right. They intuited then in fugitive synapses what we can now footnote in journal articles, not more, and certainly not much less. Science filled in some details. We now know that the sky will quite literally fall: in 5 billion years our lucky old sun will swell into a red giant, gobbling up Earth, and that’ll be that. What our ancestors did not know, what they could not imagine–although the impulse to bash the next-hole cave-dweller’s head in for a shtup too far might have been a hint–that the end would not come from the exterior. It would not be, as latter-day apocalypses would fancy it to be a clash between earthly powers and the deity. It would be nothing so absolving. We would be our own executioners. —P.T.

Now this: Voyager Golden Record. Complete audio and images.









