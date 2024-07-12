The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 12, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, David Ayres and friends kick off this year’s Food-A-Thon. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Promenade Groundbreaking: A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. for The Promenade at Town Center, at the corner of Bulldog Drive and Central Avenue, for what will be a multi-use facility with retail, housing, and recreational amenities. See: “‘Promenade at Town Center’ Will Add 204 Apartments Atop Shops in First Development of Its Kind There.”

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Comedy Dinner Show With Johnny Mac and local comedian Doug Canney: Redefined Food Co hosts the 3rd Comedy Dinner Show, bringing together some of the best talents in comedy to the community with an evening of great food, laughter, and fun. Doors open at 6 pm for dinner. Show starts at 7 pm at Refined Foods at Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Parkway. Seating is 4 seats per table and limit to 52 dinner attendees. Beverages available for sale including beer and wine. Tickets are $26.50 for the show alone, ranging up to $42 with food. Book tickets here.

LGBTQ+ Night at Flagler Beach’s Coquina Coast Brewing Company: The monthly LGBTQ+ social for adults is scheduled for every second Friday of the month from 8 to 11 p.m. at Coquina Coast Brewing Co., 318 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach. “Come together, make new friends and share some brews. Going strong since Oct 2021! We feature many genres of local LGBTQ+ talent in our community; comedy, burlesque, belly dance, drag, musicians, bingo games, etc. There is never a cover charge but donations are greatly appreciated! When you register, your email is used to keep you up to date on future LGBTQ+ friendly events.











In Coming Days:





July 15: The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 2 p.m. followed by a special meeting at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the county's capital budget at the workshop, then set a proposed tax rate for next year. The tax rate the commission will set is only a benchmark, and the maximum tax rate it is willing to consider. It may set a lower tax rate by September, when it adopts the final rate. See the documents here, such as they are (the county continues to be stingy with back-up material it shares with the public, as opposed to what it shares with commissioners.)



July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notebook: Every time I hear a politician bluster about high grocery prices, I think of Aldi, a grocery store the ideologues prefer not to mention. We have a couple of them in Palm Coast. Wonderful places, even though they take some getting used to after the Ritz-like experience at Publix. But not much getting used to when you get the bill at checkout, a ridiculously low bill compared to the often obscene prices at Publix and like-priced groceries. Aldi came to mind yesterday as the latest inflation numbers were announced: 3 percent on an annualized basis brings us almost down to the no-inflation levels of 2008 to just before the invasion of Ukraine and the spike in oil prices. 3.3 percent if you exclude food and energy, but most of what concerns us is food and energy. Biden can’t take the most of credit anymore than he should take most of the blame for the spike: every country in the OECD experienced the same spike. The Euro area got it under control too now (2.4 percent Eurowide), though unemployment there is still at 6.4 percent, Eurowide, and only 4 percent here. Still, there’ll be no end to the noise about inflation at next week’s GOP spectacle in Milwaukee, which should set new records, world and Olympic, in lies per second, with pandering to the flag, to force and to god battling for second. —P.T.

Now this:









