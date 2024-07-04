The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, July 4, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

United Flagler 4th: Flagler County Government and the Cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, and Bunnell host the United Flagler 4th Community Celebration all day, beginning with the cherished Stars and Stripes parade in the morning, proudly presented by the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach. The parade will follow its traditional route from North 6th Street to South 6th Street along A1A in Flagler Beach. Following the parade, residents and visitors can enjoy the beach while indulging in the music and entertainment at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach. The highlight of the day will be the awe-inspiring Fireworks Over the Runways, hosted at the Flagler Executive Airport off of Fin Way. The entire community is welcome to attend, with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. The dazzling fireworks display will begin at 9:00 p.m. See details here.

Choral Arts Society Presents “Celebrate America”, 1 p.m. at St Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Choral Arts Society provides a wonderful concert of “Music from the Stage” with many of your favorites. There is no admission charge, but tax-free donations are accepted to assist in providing scholarships to local college-bound students. Please go to www.casfl.org for more information, or send an email to [email protected]











In Coming Days:







Rally for Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



July 4: Choral Arts Society Presents "Celebrate America", 1 p.m. at St Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Choral Arts Society provides a wonderful concert of "Music from the Stage" with many of your favorites. There is no admission charge, but tax-free donations are accepted to assist in providing scholarships to local college-bound students. Please go to www.casfl.org for more information, or send an email to [email protected]



July 16: Identity Theft/Scams/Fraud Workshop at Flagler Woman's Club, 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to join us for a workshop on Preventing Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud. Cmdr. Frank Lutz of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office will present. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 to reserve your spot.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: If Jon Meacham were to select a soundtrack for his 2018 book, The Soul of America, it would have to be compositions by Peter Boyer, the buoyant American composer with Copland, John Williams, not a little bit of Sousa, and a lot of Boyer in him. Meacham must have been depressed, writing The Soul of America, watching that soul daily mangled and nearly murdered by Donald Trump. Meacham became an adviser to Joe Biden. It’s to Meacham, that Biden owed the central theme of his presidential campaign: the fight for the “soul of America.” So it was natural that, whoever was choreographing the inaugural and who had a knowledge of these things, would turn to Peter Boyer for a composition. He writes in the liner notes to his third Naxos collection of American Classics (2022), “Fanfare for Tomorrow was commissioned for the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden on January 20, 2021. It was premiered at the United States Capitol during the Inaugural Prelude by ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band, led by its director, Colonel Jason K. Fettig. In what had to be a unique way for a composer to experience a premiere, I heard this fanfare being performed in the background of CNN’s television coverage, at the very moment when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrived at the Capitol, to take their oaths as the President and Vice President of the United States. Shortly after the premiere, I created this new orchestral version of the fanfare.” I am as depressed as Meacham must have been in 2018, and not as hopeful as the central theme of his Soul of America, intended as therapy no doubt, implies–that somehow the United States, that Americans, always find a way out of the darkness. I am not sure that the darkness hasn’t been a more prevalent way of this country than its often illusory ideals, or that things aren’t darkening much faster than they are brightening. The other day the columnist Paul Krugman wondered aloud whether the coming election may be our last. Shudder with me, as we listen to Peter Boyer’s “Fanfare,” what musical fare Trump, our once and future fascist president, has in store for us. And Happy July 4. —P.T.

Now this: Peter Boyer and the LSO, “Fanfare for Tomorrow.”









