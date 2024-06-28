The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 28, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the upper 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values up to 108. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Guests today: Sheriff Rick Staly, Flagler Beach Commissioner Eric Cooley, Palm Coast Marketing Director Brittany Kershaw, and County Airport Director Roy Sieger, all talking about July 4 festivities. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Acoustic Jam Circle At The Community Center In The Hammock, 2 to 5 p.m., Picnic Shelter behind the Hammock Community Center at 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. It’s a free event. Bring your Acoustic stringed Instrument (no amplifiers), and a folding chair and join other local amateur musicians for a jam session. Audiences and singers are also welcome. A “Jam Circle” format is where musicians sit around the circle. Each musician in turn gets to call out a song and musical key, and then lead the rest in singing/playing. Then it’s on to the next person in the circle. Depending upon the song, the musicians may take turns playing/improvising a verse and a chorus. It’s lots of Fun! Folks who just want to watch or sing generally sit on the periphery or next to their musician partner. This is a monthly event on the 4th Friday of every month.

St. Augustine Music Festival, a series of six free concerts held throughout two weekends in the historic Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine. The concerts take place Friday – Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with a different performance each evening. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime. 38 Cathedral Place, St. Augustine. 904-484-4960











In Coming Days:





June 27: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Candidate Meet and Greet: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. As part of Flagler Tiger Bay Club voter education program, we are hosting a candidate meet and greet. This is your opportunity to meet, talk with, get information, and form informed opinions about the people who want to govern our local communities. A s it stands today, approximately 70 percent or more of local positions up for 2024 local election could be filled at or before the August Primary Election. Make this a must attend event on your calendar. A Flagler Tiger Bay Club Straw poll candidate vote and results will be conducted by Flagler County Supervisor of Elections. There’ll also be voter registration and food available for purchase. Flagler Tiger Bay Club is a nonpartisan political club. We do not support or endorse candidates nor do we advocate or take sides on issues.



Rally for Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.







For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: Flagler Beach City Commissioner Rick Belhumeur tends to be a roving reporter and Zelig in his own right, always where something is happening, especially but not necessarily on the barrier island. He has a good eye for photography, too. Last Tuesday he reported on his Facebook page the latest preparations for the $27 million beach renourishment project getting under way from North 6th Street to the water tower: “For those of you who haven’t noticed, there has been a lot of activity over the last couple days in Flagler Beach. The clearing of the Pebble Beach land to be used by the Army Corps contractor as the souther beach access point has commenced. Also on the south end of town, the equipment needed by the FDOT contractor to bore holes for the seawall have started arriving on site. On the west side under the bridge the FDOT right of way has been cleared of all Brazilian pepper trees. The before and after photos show the dramatic change. And downtown on the beach just north of the pier, one of the pier’s pilings came dislodged and became a huge water hazard. Ocean Rescue, Public Works and Sanitation Departments worked as one to remove it from the water and evacuate it from the beach to be disposed of. Enjoy the photos.”

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

For the full calendar, go here.



