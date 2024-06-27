The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 27, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2pm and 5pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club Candidate Meet and Greet: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. As part of Flagler Tiger Bay Club voter education program, we are hosting a candidate meet and greet. This is your opportunity to meet, talk with, get information, and form informed opinions about the people who want to govern our local communities. A s it stands today, approximately 70 percent or more of local positions up for 2024 local election could be filled at or before the August Primary Election. Make this a must attend event on your calendar. A Flagler Tiger Bay Club Straw poll candidate vote and results will be conducted by Flagler County Supervisor of Elections. There’ll also be voter registration and food available for purchase. Flagler Tiger Bay Club is a nonpartisan political club. We do not support or endorse candidates nor do we advocate or take sides on issues.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.











In Coming Days:





Rally for Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.







Notebook: A political double-header in Palm Coast today, with the Tiger Bay meet-and-greet in early evening and the debate, ostensibly presidential, at 9 p.m. I’ll be mingling at the first. I’ll be sleeping through the second, literally: I’m all for the rough and tumble of local elections, the earnestness and courage of it (for most), despite how, inevitably, a few candidates here and there will much it up for everybody. But this presidential race has me already sickly. I remember recoiling at Ronald Reagan, but the recoil was political, even ideological, not physiological. There was a level of intelligence even in Reagan, of engagement with policy (though his governance turned out to be shaky) that simply doesn’t exist with Trump, and doesn’t come across with Biden, who’s battling on a terrain not of his choosing because he appears to be so far behind in the blinkered perception of a half-blind electorate. It won’t be a debate–certainly not about issues, not even about politics. It’ll be an infantilizing brawl by two infantilized old men. The Tiger Bay event should be fun. But Biden-Trump? I’m not into sadomasochism. —P.T.

Now this: For the good times:









