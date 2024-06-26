The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values up to 110. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Flagler County’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Lehigh Trail Advisory Board will meet immediately after the Parks and Recreation board meeting.

Local Mitigation Strategy Meeting, 10:30 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, Training Room B. 1769 E Moody Blvd Building 3 Bunnell. The Emergency Management staff is holding its multi-jurisdictional quarterly Local Mitigation Strategy public meeting to discuss grant funding, ongoing project progress and updates to Community Rating System program implementation efforts. Anybody interested in attending the meeting or wishing to learn more about mitigation is encouraged to attend. For meeting details/invite, please contact the County’s Emergency Management Office via e-mail or phone.

The Flagler County Public Library Book Club meets at the Meeting Room of the Palm Coast Branch Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. No reservations are required, but please call to verify the date and time of the meeting. New members are always welcome so just show up to join in the literary fun. Today’s book: A Dog’s Purpose, by W. Bruce Cameron.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

June 25: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts a public meeting on the 3.2-mile beach renourishment project about to start in Flagler Beach, at 6 p.m. at Santa Maria del Mar Church, 915 N. Central Avenue, Flagler Beach. The session is designed to inform the public and answer questions about the extent of the project, its impact on residents, its duration, its noise, and other issues of concern. City of Flagler Beach and Florida Department of Transportation officials will also provide updates about the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier rehabilitation project, and related secant wall construction and repaving of State Road A1A.



June 27: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Candidate Meet and Greet: 5 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. As part of Flagler Tiger Bay Club voter education program, we are hosting a candidate meet and greet. This is your opportunity to meet, talk with, get information, and form informed opinions about the people who want to govern our local communities. A s it stands today, approximately 70 percent or more of local positions up for 2024 local election could be filled at or before the August Primary Election. Make this a must attend event on your calendar. A Flagler Tiger Bay Club Straw poll candidate vote and results will be conducted by Flagler County Supervisor of Elections. There’ll also be voter registration and food available for purchase. Flagler Tiger Bay Club is a nonpartisan political club. We do not support or endorse candidates nor do we advocate or take sides on issues.







For the full calendar, go here.

