The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 24, 2024

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here.

Check today's tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.













In Coming Days:













Notably: The historian Steven Hahn writes perceptively in Illiberal America (2024) that “illiberal solutions always seemed the resort for liberal-directed problems.” Case in point: the eugenics movement of the 1920s in America was very much a liberal project championed by the economist Irving Fisher and, most of all, by Margaret Sanger, who’d founded the Birth Control League in 1921 to “elevate the function of motherhood,” but also to develop “a race of well-born children” (Sanger’s words) and advocate “sterilization of the insane and feeble-minded. Speaking no differently than Jim Crow’s bigots, she saw a “menace to civilization” in the “lack of balance between the birthrate of the ‘unfit’ and the ‘fit,’ and saw “no more urgent problem” than the “over-fertility of the mentally and physically defective.” (The headline of a Sanger biography’s review in The New York Times in 1992: “Margaret Sanger, Warrior for Women’s Rights.”) She held a national conference on birth control framed by those principles in December 1921. Participants were a who’s who of liberalism. They included Herbert Croly, the editor of The New Republic, Will Durant (though I’m hesitant to call him a liberal: these days he’d be to the right of Patrick Buchanan), Theodore Dreiser, Havelock Ellis, and Winston Churchill (no liberal, that one). Durant in a footnote in Our Oriental Heritage had written: “Blood, as distinct from race, may affect a civilization in the sense that a nation may be retarded or advanced by breeding from the biologically (not racially) worse or better strains among the people.” The philosophy, which Theodore Roosevelt had loved in his day (favoring sterilization of criminals and the feebleminded), would culminate in Oliver Wendell Holmes’s 1927 opinion upholding legislation giving government authority to sterilize “imbeciles,” and one of Holmes’s most repellant phrases (there were so many from that justice too often too wrongly considered a stylist): “Three generations of imbeciles are enough.” Sanger supported the decision. Holmes appears to have been reincarnated as French novelist Michel Houellebecq. In 2020, Planned Parenthood announced it would remove Margaret Sanger’s name from its Manhattan health center and from an award. I’ve never been comfortable with the erasure of history or the canceling of individuals in most contexts. But removing a name here and there is neither. It’s more of a proper reckoning, the way laws change, the way morals change. We are not imprisoned by “founders,” a worthy lesson to keep in mind about those other ones, who tend to stifle more than inform our present, or our more humane reparations toward the future. —P.T.

