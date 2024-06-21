The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, June 21, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here.

Check today's tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s guests: Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, Flagler Beach City Manager Dale Martin and Flagler County Commission Chair Andy Dance, who will discuss the much-reduced state appropriations they are receiving than the amounts they expected. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Flagler and Florida Unemployment Numbers Released: The state’s Commerce Department released the previous month’s preliminary unemployment numbers for Florida and its 67 counties, at 10 a.m. See the data releases page here.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The St. Augustine Music Festival, a series of free concerts in the historic Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine. The concerts take place Friday to Sunday at 7:30 p.m. with a different performance each evening. 38 Cathedral Place, St. Augustine. 904-342-5175 www.staugustinemusicfestival.org.













In Coming Days:





June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











In medias res: From the Miami Herald in mid-May: “Sea levels are rising, swamping roads and homes in South Florida. And it’s picked up the pace in recent years. In the last 80 years, sea level rise has risen about a foot, with 8 inches of that total in the last 30 years. […] According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s best estimates, that pace is expected to speed up — dramatically. It took about 80 years for the first foot. The second one will only take 30 years. The next, 20 years. And Florida could see the next foot in merely a decade after that. […] That’s according to NOAA’s “intermediate-high” projection of sea level rise. The agency created a range of predictions — low, intermediate-low, intermediate, intermediate-high and high — to estimate what sea level rise could look like in places like Florida. So far, scientists have found that we’re trending toward the high end of those predictions. […] Those are the same predictions used by South Florida governments when deciding how high to build new developments. But after a new bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis this year, local governments hoping for state money for sea rise projects have to only consider the intermediate-low and intermediate scenarios, a downgrade from previous legislation that asked them to consider intermediate-low and intermediate-high scenarios.” Quick, get your beachfront property in the P-Section. —P.T.

Now this:









