The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 20, 2024

Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

Story Time for Preschoolers at Flagler Beach Public Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach. It’s where the wild things are: Hop on for stories and songs with Miss Doris.













In Coming Days:





June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Comment of the Day: Responding to Tuesday’s Briefing, our friend Bob Cuff writes: “Tuned in this morning and was struck, again, by the synchronicity. The Rushdie quote about people who should regret their lives and an Axios article about our “post-shame” society. The passage about the stars not looking back or caring made me think of all the shame and guilt religion has heaped on us over the millennia. It occurs to me that the genius (not a word I use lightly) of the shameless is that they have figured out that shame is for suckers, at least on the big stage of national and international affairs. There are still many, many places where the part of our society that calls itself religious is eager to continue shaming and brutalizing their fellow humans for out of wedlock pregnancies, being gay and other “sins” that we are heir to. But the big dogs know that only works for the little people (who buy their sneakers, NFT’s and bullshit – to borrow a phrase from someone’s campaign speech). Not sure shame was/is the best way to maintain civil order and the role these toads want their religion to play in modern society is certainly not going to do it unless you consider the Handmaid’s Tale a DIY manual. Jesus, we are fucked. But must still labor on, under the stars.”

Now this:

