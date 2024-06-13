The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 13, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Today at a Glance:
In Court: Prosecutors will argue a motion to deny Robert Detherow, 55, bond following his arrest on charges of aggravated battery on law enforcement and other charges after a six-hour standoff at his house on June 5. He’s being held on $34,000 bond. 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401.
Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.
The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. The June speaker is US Congressional Candidate James Stockton. Noon 32164. Stockton, running to represent Flagler County in Congress. He is the eldest son of a public school bus driver and a heavy equipment operator. He was raised in a home of morals and values based on the principle of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” All are welcome to attend and meet Stockton. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.
|In Coming Days:
June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.
June 15: Echoing Air's free Baroque concert: Echoing Air, the Indianapolis-based Baroque chamber ensemble, presents a free concert at 3 p.m. at the Jeanne M. Goddard Center on the campus of Daytona State College, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach. The concert will feature music by George Frideric Handel, Henry Purcell, Claudio Monteverdi, Thomas Tallis and more. For more information contact Julia Truilo, [email protected], 386-547-3882.
June 15: Special enrollment day at Daytona State College: Come to Daytona State College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a special Enrollment Day. Attendees will be registered for a $500 scholarship drawing. If you have questions about going to college or how to enroll, we’ve got answers. Meet with representatives from Admissions, Academic Advising, Financial Aid, Registration and Student Accounts who will guide you through the enrollment process. It’s a “one-stop-shop” in our Student Center on the Daytona Beach Campus. Click to select your appointment time. Space is limited.
June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.
Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.
June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.
Notably: “Heaven,” Jeffrey Burton Russel writes in his History of Heaven: The Singing Silence from a couple of decades ago, “is the state of being in which all are united in love with one another and with God. It is an agapé, a love feast. Whenever less than the whole world is loved, with all the creatures in it, whenever anyone or anything is excluded from love, the result is isolation and retreat from heaven. Heaven is the community of those whom God loves and who love God.” Which begs the question: Why do we not see the heavens as the true abyss?
Were I the wind, I’d blow no more on such a wicked, miserable world. I’d crawl somewhere to a cave, and slink there.
–From Melville’s Moby Dick (1852).
Ray W. says
“Growing tomatoes the old way is better for the environment, Imperato believes. More fundamentally, ‘it is our way of life,’ he says. He speaks in the present tense. But in truth, this is no longer the way for most farmers, or for most of us. Ours is the life of the mall and highway; of supermarkets that favor sturdy but pallid mass-produced tomatoes picked early and packed in chambers suffused with ethylene gas to hasten ripening and coax out some approximation of red luster; of our triumphal march of industrialization and globalization, which ‘has flattened all tastes,’ Imperato says.
“Against such an inexorable array, it might appear that farmers like him and Abignale, working small plots of land with limited yields, are doomed idealists, clinging to a lost past and, implicitly, a lost cause. But while modernization has been aligned with the idea of transcending the limits of the local, ‘moving from a bewildering diversity of maps to a universally shared world’ that was broadly legible, administrable and ‘supracommunal,’ as the Russian American cultural theorist Svetlana Boym argues in “The Future of Nostalgia’ (2001), more and more we yearn ‘for the particular’ — the irreplaceable and irreplicable idiosyncrasies of person and place; the bright crunch of a taut tomato, say, eaten straight off the field and bursting its seams, a tomato grown in one place by one person at one time that could taste only like this, an earthy-sweet gush and then a lingering, steadying bitterness, reminding you that certain pleasures are worth whatever they cost, and that nothing will ever taste quite like this again. Boym points out that ‘tradition’ and ‘traitor’ share a Latin root, and ‘revolution’ contains within it the possibilities of both change and return. Nostalgia need not be inward looking, melancholy or purely commemorative, with the past glimpsed always at a distance; through the lens of displacement and loss; it can be active and vital, even radical, a salvage operation for the future.”
Ligaya Mishan, The New York Times Style Magazine, pg. 109 (May 19, 2024)
Pogo says
@FWIW
“… One after another they peered in, for nothing but their own eyes could persuade such ignorance as theirs, and one after another they slunk away.
In his fiery eyes of scorn and triumph, you then saw Ahab in all his fatal pride.”
— Herman Melville, Moby Dick, Chapter 124, The Needle
Ray W. says
Yet another general interest comment.
MarketWatch published a story earlier today about a World Bank report released on June 11th.
The 189-member economies that fall under the purview of the World Bank were estimated earlier this year to grow on average by 2.4% during 2024. The World Bank recast its forecast in the June 11th report, raising the anticipated average growth rate to 2.6%.
“Stronger-than-expected growth in the United States — the world’s biggest economy — accounted for 80% of the World Bank’s upgraded outlook. The agency now expects the U.S. economy to expand 2.5% in 2024, the same as in 2023 but up sharply from the 1.6% the bank had predicted in January.”
“‘U.S. growth is exceptional,’ Ayhan Kose, the bank’s deputy chief economist told the Associated Press ahead of the release date of its latest Global Economic Prospects report.”
Per the report, some individual nations are expected to grow more slowly than average. “The World Bank expects Japan’s economic growth, hobbled by sluggish consumer spending and flagging exports, to slow to 0.7% this year from 1.9% in 2023.”
Here’s my take, for what it’s worth. Since the mid-90s, Japan’s economy has been in the doldrums. It’s native birth rate began dropping long before our own began to drop below replacement rate in 2007. With its severe restrictions on immigration, Japan just cannot seem to make its economy grow.
Yes, productivity gains can offset some of Japan’s falling workforce population, but you cannot build a vibrant growing economy on productivity growth alone. Not when you are consistently losing workers to reduced birthrates and retirement.
Japan needs more young workers, but the nation cannot see fit to allow outsiders in. Retirees are filling some of the shortages by working into their 80’s and beyond, but sons and daughters are abandoning homes given to them by their dying parents. No one else is there to live in the homes and they can’t be rented to non-existent workers. As I commented to FlaglerLive readers many weeks ago, some 900,000 homes sit empty in Japan.
Conversely, economist after economist, when asked, say that our economy is the brightest of several bright spots among the world’s economies. We let millions of immigrants into the country, and it appears reasonable to argue that our business owners have snapped up all they can hire. Job growth remains exceptionally strong, with 272k new jobs added last month and millions of newly created jobs have been added during each of the past three years. Yet we still have over 8 million unfilled posted job openings. Never in the history of the U.S. economy prior to the pandemic have we had 8 million unfilled posted job openings. For the past 40 months, the number has been above 8 million each and every month. We keep adding high numbers of jobs each month, we keep hiring millions of new workers, yet we can’t drive down the unfilled posted job openings numbers to a normal rate. As I posted earlier this week, the number of native-born American workers in the most-watched age group (25 to 54) dropped by 770k over the last four years. Thank goodness for the millions of immigrants that have crossed our borders. Without those millions of extra workers, we likely would be in recession right now instead of having an exceptionally strong economy. They are producing goods and services. They are earning money. They are spending money.
Remember, there is a difference between a political fact and an economic fact. One is designed to garner votes; it is not designed to be true. The other is designed to reflect for good or ill the state of our economy. Right now, “exceptional” seems to be the economic fact.
Thank you, former President Trump, for signing into law $2.9 trillion in unfunded stimulus money. Thank you, President Biden, for signing into law $3.0 trillion in unfunded stimulus money.
This unprecedented release into a rapidly cooling economy of between $4 and $5 trillion thus far of the $5.9 trillion in funds approved by bipartisan Congresses just might have saved us from recession and perhaps even depression.
We might even slide into a normal economy without even a soft landing.
Yes, the artificial injection of so much money into our economy has triggered unprecedented rises in overall debt, which I have come to believe is almost certainly unsustainable in the long-term, and perhaps even destructive, but if we were in depression right now, who knows the level of misery that would be visited on the vast majority of us all in the long-term.
I understand that the no-longer conservative Republican Party has to claim that we are in economic free-fall right now. They want to be elected later on this year. Republicans are lying to us when they claim that Biden alone is responsible for inflation. Democrats are lying to us when they claim Bidenomics has saved our economy from collapse. According to polls, 67% of self-identified Republicans believe our economy is weak, that we were better off four years ago than we are today. Some of them are FlaglerLive commenters.
Me? Trudenomics has temporarily saved the day from the economic devastation that loomed upon the entire world at the onset of the pandemic. Trudenomics is not perfect, but certainly it has not been bad thus far.