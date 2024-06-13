The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 13, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: Prosecutors will argue a motion to deny Robert Detherow, 55, bond following his arrest on charges of aggravated battery on law enforcement and other charges after a six-hour standoff at his house on June 5. He’s being held on $34,000 bond. 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401.

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at noon at the Flagler Democratic Party Headquarters in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C214, Palm Coast. The June speaker is US Congressional Candidate James Stockton. Noon 32164. Stockton, running to represent Flagler County in Congress. He is the eldest son of a public school bus driver and a heavy equipment operator. He was raised in a home of morals and values based on the principle of “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” All are welcome to attend and meet Stockton. This gathering is open to the public at no charge. No advance arrangements are necessary. Call (386) 283-4883 for best directions or (561)-235-2065 for more information.

June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



June 15: Echoing Air's free Baroque concert: Echoing Air, the Indianapolis-based Baroque chamber ensemble, presents a free concert at 3 p.m. at the Jeanne M. Goddard Center on the campus of Daytona State College, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach. The concert will feature music by George Frideric Handel, Henry Purcell, Claudio Monteverdi, Thomas Tallis and more. For more information contact Julia Truilo, [email protected], 386-547-3882.



June 15: Special enrollment day at Daytona State College: Come to Daytona State College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a special Enrollment Day. Attendees will be registered for a $500 scholarship drawing. If you have questions about going to college or how to enroll, we’ve got answers. Meet with representatives from Admissions, Academic Advising, Financial Aid, Registration and Student Accounts who will guide you through the enrollment process. It’s a “one-stop-shop” in our Student Center on the Daytona Beach Campus. Click to select your appointment time. Space is limited.



June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



Notably: “Heaven,” Jeffrey Burton Russel writes in his History of Heaven: The Singing Silence from a couple of decades ago, “is the state of being in which all are united in love with one another and with God. It is an agapé, a love feast. Whenever less than the whole world is loved, with all the creatures in it, whenever anyone or anything is excluded from love, the result is isolation and retreat from heaven. Heaven is the community of those whom God loves and who love God.” Which begs the question: Why do we not see the heavens as the true abyss? —P.T.

