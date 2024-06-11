The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

Veteran’s Suicide Prevention Training S.A.V.E at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. VA S.A.V.E. is a brief suicide prevention training that helps you act with care and compassion if you encounter a Veteran who is in crisis or having thoughts of suicide. It’s a free training that’s available online or in-person. For more information call 386-446-6763 Ext. 3713.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

In Coming Days:



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: My first thought on discovering that today is Jacques Cousteau’s birthday (1910, he would have been 114, three years younger than the oldest person alive today), was: isn’t there somewhere a monument to “Ocean’s Impresario,” as the New York Times’s obituary called him (he died in 1997)? Bill McKibben called him the “John Muir of the Deep.” I googled “Cousteau and monument.” There’s an undersea plaque to him at Casino Dive Park off Catalina Island, off the California coast, “the first park in the country dedicated to underwater exploration” and made famous by Cousteau. The plaque had to be replaced a few years after it was installed: the sea is not easy on aluminum. There’s a memorial plaque immersed somewhere off Santorini, one of Greece’s million islands. There’s a Jacques Cousteau Underwater Reserve in Guadeloupe. There’s a statue of him at Carpa Olivera in Mexico. Congo devoted a stamp to him in 2009, Togo 2020, Djibouti in 2022, and North Korea, of all places, in 1980 (they have mail in North Korea? They have underseas? Imagination?). And there’s’ always the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco, which he directed from 1957 to 1988. I’m surprised, in our multiverse of a billion television channels and nothing to sea despite Discovery, that an entire channel hasn;t been devoted to Cousteau reruns. Channel Calypso awaits. —P.T.

