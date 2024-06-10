The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 10, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index up to 102. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

Today at a Glance:

In Court: It’s trial week. Here are the possible contenders.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. It will refine its proposal for a beach-protection tax, and discuss the proposed budgets of constitutional officers, which are each approved by the County Commission. Again, the county has not posted the back-up material on its website, denying the public an opportunity to review the material in possession of commissioners.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway in 2025. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.













In Coming Days:



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



June 22: “Crows and Ravens: Birds of Myth and Magic,” a workshop by author and FlaglerLive culture writer Rick de Yampert, 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday June 22 at Vedic Moons – Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Unit 4-6, Palm Coast. Cost of the workshop (which does not include a book) is $20. The workshop will include a PowerPoint slide show featuring de Yampert’s crow photography and Mr. Crow art, and the handout “Five Ways to Forge Communion with Crows – both Practical and Magical.” The workshop also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale, as well as his other book “Mr. Crow Haiku and Other Zen-y Writings.” A book signing (separate from the workshop and with free attendance) will be held 1-2 p.m. Saturday June 22, prior to the workshop. For information, call Vedic Moons at 386-585-5167 or go online at vedicmoons.com.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Notably: It’s shocking—is there a better term?—that we live in a “city” of 100,000, but a “city” of that size without a single general interest bookstore (like porn shops, religious bookstores don’t count), not a single art museum, not a symphony orchestra, and of course nothing remotely approximating a cultural center. To the contrary. We have lost four major cultural organizations since Covid (the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, JJ Graham’s Salvo Art Project, the Flagler County Art League, the Flagler Film Festival that had fledgling made a go of it for a few Januaries). Palm Coast had an excuse in its early goings. It was born in the late 60s, it needed time, people, fermentation. The city’s comprehensive plan re-write has a gaping hole at its heart, a big silence on culture and the arts, except in pro forma nods here and there. The city is preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary with many monuments to personal fitness and environmental indulgence, which are no small things (its vaunted trails, its new “Rec Center,” its homages to pickle ball), but all the infrastructure it put in place to nurture the arts–the United We Art organization, the arts district in Town Center, the county’s Cultural Council known as FC3) keep talking about it without having the means, or being given the means–like a special arts and culture tax, as in Volusia–to do something. There ought to be an excise tax on hospitals and assisted living facilities: every room in those places should pay an arts and culture impact fee. The logic? We’re more than age. Let age fertilize culture. What else can we leave future generations? Quiet desperation with nice trails is still quiet desperation. —P.T.

Now this:









