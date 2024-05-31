The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 31, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather:

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here.

tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 24 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Her Turn Women’s Surf Festival: From the organizers: “Join us for Flagler Beach’s surf festival, ‘Her Turn’. We believe in the magic of the ocean, the art of surfing and the power of bringing women together. Join us in celebrating all three in our special little beach town. All levels welcome! Bring your board and a mentality of fun and community.” Friday evening the event starts with a kick-off party at Wadsworth Park, 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, the day begins with yoga on the beach at 6:30 a.m., and an 8 a.m. start for the competition. See the website here.













In Coming Days:





May 25: Torch Run in Support of the Special Olympics: Join law enforcement in support of Special Olympics Florida in a 1-mile run, with athlete arrival at 12:30 p.m., to be ready to run at 1 p.m. Running from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center (61 Sheriff EW Johnston Dr, Bunnell), past the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, turning around at the Flagler County Tax Collector Office, and ending back at the Operations Center.



June 6: Rally for Women's Reproductive Rights: Members and friends of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to rally for Women’s Reproductive Rights from 4 to 5 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They protest Florida’s six-week abortion ban and urge voters to vote “Yes” on Florida Amendment 4, Right to Abortion Initiative. This event will last an hour and is open to the public; all are welcome. There is no charge. Participants are invited to bring US flags and their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



June 8: Juneteenth Community Festival at Carver Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carver Center (Carver Gym), 201 E Drain St, Bunnell. Live music, vendors, food trucks, African artwork exhibit, games and fun. Contact 386/338-8991 for information. The festival will be in memory of Daisy Henry.



June 8: The third annual Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition in Flagler Beach is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the South 5th Street walkover off of State Road A1A just south of the Flagler Beach pier. Registration for dog surfing is $20, registration for the costume contest is $10. All proceeds go to charities. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. You can register your dog for the Hang 8 Dog Surfing competition at hang8dogsurfing.com. See: "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Contest Returns to Flagler Beach in All Its Ridiculous and Timely Exuberance."



June 15: Juneteenth Freedom Day at AACS, noon to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). There'll be music, entertainment, games, a bounce house for the kids, vendors, jewelry, crafts, barbeque and other foods. Call 386/447-7030.



Through June 22: Three Exceptional Artists: Art Show presented by Expressions Art Gallery on Colbert at Expressions Art Gallery inside Grand Living Realty, 2298 Colbert Lane, Palm Coast. Artwork created by three exceptional artists. Each with her own unique style and each using different materials: Kathy Duffy, Gina-Marie Hammer and Deborah Hildinger. The show is on display from May 9 through June 22, 2024.



June 22-23: Local Ham Radio Clubs Test Emergency Capabilities and you’re invited! The local effort will include Hams associated with the Flagler Palm Coast Amateur Radio Club, Flagler Emergency Communications Association, and Flagler County ARES (Amateur Radio Emergency Service) who will gather at Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast to operate multiple Ham Radio stations for 24 hours beginning at 2 pm. Saturday, June 22nd. Local Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event. The public is welcome to visit this local Field Day site to learn more about Ham Radio, local clubs and hams in our own neighborhoods. Opportunities will be available to operate radios under the supervision of Federal Communications Commission licensed Radio Amateurs. This event is free of charge, no advance arrangements are necessary.











Notebook: Getting immersed in local reporting–I was in a mediation hearing for almost four hours on Tuesday, then a meeting with the property appraiser, then in communion with my keyboard to hack it all out–I am often oblivious to the world beyond Flagler, if not beyond State Road 100. So it was a friend who yesterday around 5:15, in his allusively witty way (he assumed I knew), texted me: “Well, that’s the last we’ll have to hear about that trial.” My immediate response was what trial? I really thought I’d missed something on the local beat. But there really had been only one, and when my synapses finally got it together a moment later, I clicked over to the Times and saw the headline. A few things occurred to me. The first, second, third, fourth and fifth are too vulgar to repeat here, though it’s a bit disingenuous to act so prim when the subject matter is the vilest human being on the American political scene since Sen. Bilbo, Huey Long, George Wallace, Father Coughlin? The list would be too long. The sixth was my hope that New Yorkers would behave. My seventh was that it was a few decades overdue, starting with the days when he brutalized tenants out of properties he wanted condemned in New York, or when he slandered the Central Park Five. My eighth, as I began to think of the special treatment he’ll get when he’s sentenced to probation instead of jail, was that I’ve covered enough court days to have seen innumerable schmucks end up in jail or prison for far less than that man did. My tenth is that this isn’t like Nov. 22, 1963, or even Sept. 11, 2001. We’re not all going to remember where we were when we heard the news. This isn’t an event worth an iota’s memorializing. This is the stuff of repression: if memories are worth repressing, this is one of them (no wonder the mind prefers to repress certain traumas). This is scabrous, grimy, gurgly with the froth of pep tanks and sewers. My eleventh, because I delayed it as much as possible, because I fear it the most, is that January 6 will not be a one-off, and that we may be returning to the more common days of the political violence we knew not so long ago (think the late sixties and early 70s), or worse before that. Of course it’s the right verdict. It’s no less grim for having had to be a verdict. In his latest carnage of a cringe-worthy statement as he was walking out of the courthouse, the goon said “this country has gone to hell.” He’s right. He’s taken us there and is holding us hostage. —P.T.

Now this:









