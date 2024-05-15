The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here. See the drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?). Check today’s tides in Flagler Beach here. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Staff liaison is Bo Snowden, Chief Building Official, who may be reached at (386) 313-4027. For agendas and details go here.

Flagler County’s Technical Review Committee Meeting at 9 a.m., first floor Conference Room, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) is a quality control committee that provides technical review of project plans. Staff Liaison is Gina Lemon, 386-313-4067.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: County Attorney Al Hadeed. Hadeed has been principally involved in the various projects and initiatives to repair and protect Flagler County’s coastline while aiding other local governments in their similar pursuits. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Florida Association of County Attorneys and Chairs its Finance and Tax Committee. He has frequently lectured on such topics as growth management, greenway corridor development, scenic highway protection, historic preservation, ethics, and land use law. He has served on a variety of boards and associations related to these topic areas, either as a member or as counsel.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at a private residence in Palm Coast every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected] for location and information.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]













In Coming Days:





May 17: From Blueprint to Action: Local Strategies for Housing Policy Advancement, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. This luncheon-style forum is tailored for individuals interested in housing policy, particularly in matters of affordability. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with panelists and contribute their insights. Panelists include Scott Culp, Principal of Atlantic Housing Partners (for-profit affordable housing developer); Bill Lazar, Executive Director of St. Johns Housing Partnership (non-profit affordable housing developer); Ali Ankudowich, AICP, Technical Advisor with the Florida Housing Coalition; Annamaria Long, Executive Officer of the Flagler Home Builders Association; Maeven Rogers, City Administration Coordinator for the City of Palm Coast; and Jay Gardner, Flagler County Property Appraiser. Tickets for the luncheon forum can be acquired through Eventbrite here.



May 18: Free Housing Fair and Financial Wellness Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. Attendees can expect vendors representing insurance companies, home inspection companies, and title companies, as well as builders and realtors. The fair caters to everyone: Home Buyers, Homeowners, and Renters alike. Free credit reports will be available for all attendees. Throughout the day, mini workshops will cover topics such as Financial Literacy, Home Buying, and Heir Property Issues. Industry professionals will be on hand to provide insights into the home-buying process, offer free credit reports, consult with HUD Housing Counselors, and discuss new mortgage loan products, down payment assistance programs, affordable housing initiatives, and rehab programs and loan options for homeowners.



May 22: Stormwater Community Workshop for Flagler Beach Residents: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Building Department, Wickline Center, 800 South Daytona Avenue, Flagler Beach. The city administration and engineers from McKim and Creed invite the public to a workshop to collect information and data about their properties and their stormwater concerns. Bring supporting documents and photographs. Call Chris Novak or Dale Martin at 386/517-2000 with questions.



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Regrettably: I discovered Alice Munro late, as in just a few years ago, though my good old friend and second mother Elizabeth, who as of today has surpassed Munro’s age as she still plays her keyboards–a grand piano and a harpsichord–at her Chapel Hill home, gifted me a Munro collection maybe 30 years ago. I don’t know why I never cracked it then. A crack in my head must not have yet healed. I started reading Dance of the Happy Shades a few years ago, and felt as if I was reading a Chekhov without the early falters and unseriousness of Chekhov. Every story a gem, every story a succession of surgical insights in a style seemingly so spare and simple that it’s easy to miss how she’s walloping you and turning you upside down, with lines so recognizably current from places as ordinary as a city council well: “it did not matter much what they said as long as they were full of self-assertion and anger. That was their strength, proof of their adulthood, of themselves and their seriousness. The spirit of anger rose among them, bearing up their young voices, sweeping them together as on a flood of intoxication, and they admired each other in this new behaviour as property-owners as people admire each other for being drunk.” Or this: ” “Oh, wasn’t it strange, how in your imagination, when you stood up for something, your voice rang, people started, abashed; but in real life they all smiled in rather a special way and you saw that what you had really done was serve yourself up as a conversational delight for the next coffee party.” She had her detractors. J. Bottum wrote in the Wall Street Journal in 1999 that she has “a prose so fine it can’t lift anything heavier than a small cup of tea.” But he also wrote books like The Decline of the Novel, which should make anyone suspicious about his judgment (what novel? The American? The French? The Subcontinent?) She was once asked what impact she thought her stories had on readers, women especially. “Oh, well, I want my stories to move people, I don’t care if they are men or women or children,” she answered, in remarks picked up by the Nobel organization. “I want my stories to be something about life that causes people to say, not, oh, isn’t that the truth, but to feel some kind of reward from the writing, and that doesn’t mean that it has to be a happy ending or anything, but just that everything the story tells moves the reader in such a way that you feel you are a different person when you finish.” See below. —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



