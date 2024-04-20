The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, April 20, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County meeting at 6 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Flagler VegFest at Flagler County Fairgrounds: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell. Vegfest is a diverse and inclusive event, that is committed to educating our community about plant-based lifestyles and how they contribute to a healthier, more sustainable, socially just, compassionate, and cruelty-free world. Join Jacksonville Business Connections. Free event and parking, with vegan vendors and food, music, bounce house and face painting, education and awareness. Contact us via email at [email protected] if you would like to volunteer, speak, organize demonstrations, etc. To be a vendor or sponsor go here. Follow the Facebook Event for Updates. Share this event for a chance to win a $25 market bucks to spend with any vendor at the event.

Live From the Waterworks: Gamble Rogers Folk Festival’s Monthly Concert Series every third Saturday at The Waterworks, 184 San Marco Avenue St. Augustine. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7. The annual event celebrating the life and music of folk legend Gamble Rogers. Through June 2024. Check performers and book tickets here. Read more details about the festival here.

Ormond Beach Celtic Festival, Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Admission: $12 – under 12 free. The festival is on both sides of Granada Avenue at the east end of the bridge. See the entertainment schedule here.

Random Acts of Insanity’s Roundup of Standups from Around Central Florida, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every third Saturday RAI hosts Live Standup Comedy with comics from all over Central Florida.

Billy Strings at St. Augustine Amphitheater, 6:30 p.m., St. Augustine Amphitheatre, 1340 A1A South, St. Augustine. Call the box office Thursdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otherwise see the amphitheater’s website, or click for tickets here. Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. In the midst of yet another triumphant year, Strings is nominated for three awards at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards: Best Bluegrass Album (Me/And/Dad), Best American Roots Song (“California Sober” feat. Willie Nelson) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“High Note” with Dierks Bentley).













In Coming Days:





Starting April 26: 'Hysteria,' At Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. except on Sundays, at 3 p.m. In this surprisingly touching and hilarious farce, step into the wild world of "Hysteria," Terry Johnson's clever and funny play that blends fact and fantasy through the uproarious collision of Salvador Dalí and Sigmund Freud's brilliant minds. Prepare for unexpected twists, outrageous situations, and a rollercoaster of emotions in this riotous farce set in 1938 London.



April 27: Raise Your Voice Teen Summit Focus on Flagler Youth Coalition and Flagler Schools, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Topics include Alcohol Literacy Challenge, Social Media Footprint (Sexting, Texting, & Cyber Bullying), One Pill Can Kill, Emotional Wellbeing, and DUI Teen Go Carts Experience. Flagler County middle and high school students are invited to this interactive event, designed by students for students. Local professionals will spark the conversation for each topic, facilitate the discussion and be available for questions. Each youth will join a smaller peer group for the workshops. Youth will also experience a variety of virtual activities. Each participant will receive 25 Community Service Hours, and a goody bag. A BBQ lunch will be provided by Texas Roadhouse, with peanuts, popcorn and lemonade. Note: If you child has special dietary needs, please send with a packed lunch. For Additional Information, call Debbie Neuman (386) 283-3231



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.



May 6: Hammock Community Association Meeting with Sheriff Staly and Cmdr. Ryan Emry, 6 p.m. at Hammock Community Center, 79 Malacompra Road. Semnd your questions in advance to [email protected].



May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





Trial notes: There was an arresting moment during last week’s trial of Marcus Chamblin on a murder and attempted murder charge. The prosecution was showing pictures of his tattoos. That would become relevant later when the prosecution tied a similarly tattooed arm to the murder weapon, which the arm was holding. Among the several pictures flashed to the jury and the rest of the courtroom was the one above, which of course immediately brings to mind the very same gesture in Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam,” God’s hand almost touching Adam. Adm would be to the right. The only thing Chamblin touched, however, was the AK-47-style Draco below. No creation here, except for those who confuse Eden with evil. —P.T.

Now this:









