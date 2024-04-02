The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Donald Andrew Sharp Sentencing at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, at the Flagler County courthouse. A jury found Sharp guilty on all seven counts he was charged with, including five life felonies for raping a child. The judge will have little discretion but to sentence Sharp to life in prison. See:

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Flagler Beach Library Writers’ Club meets at 5 p.m. at the library, 315 South Seventh Street, Flagler Beach.

Flagler Beach’s Planning and Architectural Review Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd Street. For agendas and minutes, go here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board consists of Carl Lilavois, Chair; Manuel Madaleno, Nealon Joseph, Gary Masten and Lyn Lafferty.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.













In Coming Days:



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."



April 7: AAUW 40th Anniversary Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Uncork'd, 213 South Second Street, Flagler Beach, featuring drinks, music, appetizers and a silent auction. Tickets are $25, a price that includes one glass of wine and one appetizer. Buy tickets here or at Chez Jacqueline, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Palm Coast (Cash or Check). For four decades, AAUW--American AAssociation of University Women--has served Flagler County by funding academic scholarships for women and girls and contributing to various local charitable programs including Flagler County Education Foundation’s Stuff the Bus. Since 2013, the organization has supported Tech Trek, a STEM program that offers two summer camps in Florida for 7th grade girls at Stetson University and Florida Atlantic University and, since 2016, it has provided Arts Grants for local students in middle school through 11th grade.



April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.





Notebook: We all know the mind twister: if a tree falls in the forest and there’s no one there to hear it, has it fallen? Does the tree–does the forest–exist? Let’s take it a step further: does anything exist beyond language, separate from the language that describes it? Is the thing itself the thing, or is the language describing it what makes it what we take to be the thing? (After all there’s a neurological parallel here, as Oliver Sacks described it in the fascinating piece for The New Yorker in 1993, “To See or Not To See”–that was the print version’s title–where he explains that what we see is itself a construct that the brain learns to piece together in our early months, before which everything we “see” would be incomprehensible to our understanding of seeing. It would all be disparate shapes and objects that are more like unassembled puzzle pieces than tables, chairs, hands, trees.) Aren’t our entire lives, the entirety of our knowledge up to and including what we call direct experience—which we verbalize to ourselves, but which has no tangible reality until it is told in spoken or written or signed language, until it is shared—made of language? All we know, we know from others: from the language of a companion, a book, a documentary, a history, a testimony. To take an example: Nothing that happens in court, arbiter of so many fates, happens without language in some form. There is no lived experience divorced from it. Even body cam footage that may be without narration is immediately framed by the attorneys within the language of interpretation: were you in fear for your life in that moment. Did you mistake the perfume bottle for a gun. (Not an invention, by the way: that’s how US Marshals gunned down Cory Tanner in Espanola in 2015.) Attorneys hate to put children or any victim of sexual abuse on the stand because the mere act of verbalizing the abuse re-lives it. Obviously it’s preposterous to claim that without language there is no abuse, there’s no killing, no cancer, no joy, no experience of life in all its varieties and extremes. But what I’m suggesting is that the knowledge of those things, what makes them shared experiences, aware to others, what takes them out of the isolation of living them alone (or of being unheard victims, the way Melville in Redburn describes his fear of drowning at the bottom of the ocean, “stark alone, with the great waves rolling over me, and no one in the wide world knowing that I was there”) is language, and only language. In unnerving ways, that makes language in some ways more consequential than experience, if the experience is to be known, if it is to mean anything beyond itself, if it is to make us solidary with it: who among us could possibly know either what Guernica was about, or what horrors it entailed, if it weren’t for the language of Picasso’s “Guernica” (a tapestry of which, last I knew, hung high in or at the entrance of the chamber of the UN Security Council, as a reminder all 15 member nations duly ignore.) For art is the ultimate human language, being universal. But is is also true, as Italo Calvino wrote (in Invisible Cities), that “there is no language without deceit.” —P.T.

