The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Weather: Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In court: An evidentiary hearing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 9 a.m. at the Flagler County courthouse in the case of George Proulx, 69, who was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by 11 on sex-offender probation, for molesting and having unlawful sex with runaway girls. Proulx is contesting his sentence.

Joint Workshop on 5-Year Public Safety Plan: The Flagler County Commission, the Palm Coast City Council and Sheriff Rick Staly hold a joint workshop to discuss a five-year public safety plan for Palm Coast and the county, at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. This workshop was rescheduled from Feb. 26.

The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]













In Coming Days:



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



March 23 and 24: The 2024 Flagler Wellness Expo by the Intuitive Living Institute, a for-profit company in the Hammock, is held at Flagler Palm Coast High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 per person. Intuitive provides alternative and holistic health services through what it calls "master energy healers." The expo will feature numerous local businesses that specialize in fitness, nutrition, acupuncture, crustal and energy healing, yoga and other alternative health fields.



March 23: F*uck Expiration Jen Beaman Ride Strong Route 66 Celebration: 7 p.m. at Crossroads Tavern, Bunnell. Jen Beaman's expiration date for cancer was October 2023. She wants everyone to celebrate that she is not only still here, but she's going to test her fate and leave us for her adventure riding route 66. Come join us in her celebration and send her off on her motorcycle with lots of love. Please bring you favorite appetizer.



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .





On Language: The word today is thug and thuggery. “A violent or aggressive person, esp. a criminal; a hoodlum,” the OED tells us. Fair enough. The use of the word goes back to the early 1800s in the United States. But it has enjoyed–I am using the word wryly–a renaissance as a dog whistle. Thug is now commonly used, in supposedly polite company, often by your average politician or police chief, as a substitute for the n-word. Let me explain to you my writing process here. I wrote these few lines based on what I have come to know from observation, from reporting around Flagler County, from listening to national politicians. I wanted to verify this conclusion, knowing that I easily could with the ease of a Google search. My search words: “thug dog whistle.” First result: “The Racially Charged Meaning Behind The Word ‘Thug’,” an NPR story from 2015. John McWhorter, the linguist, is soon quoted in the story: “Well, the truth is that thug today is a nominally polite way of using the N-word. Many people suspect it, and they are correct. When somebody talks about thugs ruining a place, it is almost impossible today that they are referring to somebody with blond hair. It is a sly way of saying there go those black people ruining things again. And so anybody who wonders whether thug is becoming the new N-word doesn’t need to. It’s most certainly is.” He was speaking around the time when Obama himself used the word to describe looters in Baltimore. “Yep, and that is because just like the N-word, we have another one of these strangely bifurcated words. Thug in the black community, for about the past 25 to 30 years, has also meant ruffian, but there is a tinge of affection. A thug in black people’s speech is somebody who is a ruffian but in being a ruffian is displaying a healthy sort of countercultural initiative, displaying a kind of resilience in the face of racism etc. Of course nobody puts it that way, but that’s the feeling. And so when black people say it, they don’t mean what white people mean, and that’s why I think Stephanie Rawlings-Blake and Barack Obama saying it means something different from the white housewife wherever who says it.” The origin of the word is fascinating: it originated with “Thuggee,” in India, which the OED describes as “A member of a society or cult of robbers and murderers in India known for strangling their victims… Thugs were known for winning the confidence of travellers, whom they would then murder, especially by strangulation, in a sudden surprise attack, before taking their belongings. They were suppressed under British rule in the 1830s and considered eliminated by the late 19th century. In an influential tradition in the 19th century, they were considered to be devotees of the goddess Kali, killing their victims in a ritually prescribed manner. However, many modern historians have questioned this, as well other aspects of historical accounts of Thugs and their practices.” The word, anyway, was adopted by the British during their occupation of India,, and they imported it to Britain–their own little souvenir dog whistle. —P.T.

Now this:









