The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.









Today at a Glance:

Flagler County Public Library Book and Bake Sale, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. Join us and browse the hard and soft-cover books, audio and video tapes, puzzles and a wonderful BAKE SALE! All at super-low bargain prices for the holidays. Stock up for the cold hard winter. Bring the kids, friends and neighbors. Pass the word!

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Palm Coast Historical Society Speaker Series: Carrie Ayvar on More Than Orange Blossoms: Feisty, Fabulous Females of Florida”, A free lecture, 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. Though not always in the history books, the women who helped build, form, shape, and develop the state have inspired hope and possibility. Stories of strong, courageous women like Julia Tuttle, known as the Mother of Miami, or Mary McLeod Bethune, daughter of enslaved parents who went on to become an advisor to several US presidents, and other brave women who influenced and impacted their communities, Florida, and the nation. Discover and rediscover some of the women who grew and shaped the state!

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.













In Coming Days:



March 7: Read Across Flagler Literacy Night, 4 to 6 p.m. at Palm Coast's Central Park in Town Center at Town Center, with storywalks, free books (banned books not included), entertainment, crafts, a bake sale, and Amar Shah, author of the Play the Game Series. The event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Flagler County and presented by Flagler Schools.



March 9: Rick de Yampert, Palm Coast Author of 'Crows and Ravens,' Holds Book-Signing at Vedic Moons: Palm Coast author and FlaglerLive's arts and culture writer, Rick de Yampert is holding a book signing and meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vedic Moons--Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway, Units 4-6, in Palm Coast (across from St. Joe's Plaza). Llewellyn, one of the world’s major metaphysical publishers, publishes de Yampert's Crows and Ravens: Mystery, Myth, and Magic of Sacred Corvids, on March 8. The event also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale. For more information, see the Vedic Moons website at vedicmoons.com, or call the shop at 386-585-5167. See de Yampert’s Llewellyn author page here, and his Amazon page here. Visit de Yampert’s personal websites at rickdeyampert.com and mistercrowart.com. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





For the full calendar, go here.



Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



April 3: One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares, with other community partners, April 3, 3 to 7 p.m. at Flagler County Village, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast. Help Night is on the third floor of Building B, Suite 302. This one-stop Help Night offering a range of social, medical, legal and other services. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources.



Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services:



Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition



Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals



Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares' Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative



Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares



On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services



Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services



Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information



Tablet program - free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following: Medicaid Food stamps; Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)



And more from additional community partners. Stop by to check out all available resources.





Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community.







Notably: It can be shocking to realize, if we pause and think about what we’re reading for a moment, how easily we accept, how easily we absorb, racist, bigoted stereotypes, even admire them, because we may admire the writer, because we may be intimidated by the thickness of his book and the degree to which he was celebrated, as Will Durant was from the time he published the first volume of his History of Civilization in 1935. Toward the end of the 935-page book (not including the notes and bibliography), we get this. I’m quoting it at length, because you really need to get the full sense of the charm of Durant’s writing, and the way he raptures you into his little snare, before he springs the orientalist trap he is surely not aware of. The History of Civilization’s first volume had the virtue of looking at history as a global reality, not a Western or American or Eurocentric one. Nevertheless, the orientalism, in the worst sense of the term, is as embarrassingly pronounced. The passage (and so many parts of the book) could only have been written without that self-awareness of imperial arrogance that Graham Greene would eventually embody in Alden Pyle in The Quiet American and that, I think, we have yet to learn from. I’m not sure we have yet learned that we continue to write, to speak, in those stereotypes, if maybe transferred to different people or groups (Arabs and anyone not heterosexual comes to mind). Here’s the passage: “The Japanese character, like that of man everywhere, is a mosaic of contradictions; for life offers us diverse situations at diverse times, and demands of us alternately force and gentleness, levity and gravity, patience and courage, modesty and pride. Therefore we must not be prejudiced against the Japanese because they are sentimental and realistic, sensitive and stoical, expressive and reticent, excitable and restrained; aboundingly cheerful, humorous and pleasure-loving, and inclined to picturesque suicide; lovingly kind—often to animals, sometimes to women—and occasionally cruel to animals and men. The typical Japanese has all the qualities of the warrior—pugnacity and courage, and an unrivaled readiness to die; and yet, very often, he has the soul of an artist—sensuous, impressionable, and almost instinctively possessed of taste. He is sober and unostentatious, frugal and industrious, curious and studious, loyal and patient, with an heroic capacity for details; he is cunning and supple, like most physically small persons; he has a nimble intelligence, not highly creative in the field of thought, but capable of quick comprehension, adaptation, and practical achievement. The spirit and vanity of a Frenchman, the courage and narrowness of a Briton, the hot temper and artistry of an Italian, the energy and commercialism of an American, the sensitiveness and shrewdness of a Jew—all these have come together to make the Japanese.” Should Durant be excused because he was a man of his time? I don’t think so. We don’t excuse any historians or intellectuals for being people of their time: if they cannot transcend their time, then who? The point is made simply, lucidly and beautifully by Fernand Braudel, the French historian, who wrote in his Mediterranean, at the same time that Durant was writing his civilizations, the following line: “The image that the stranger conceives and peddles of a country is often as irreducible as it is false.” Of course, we could spend eternity debating the very idea of “national character,” if not “character,” tout court. But I should also note that this item here in no way diminishes my admiration for Will and Ariel Durant, or what they achieved over 30 or 40 years: I continue to reread them, despite the occasional dread and hair-raising. I would not have been able to belabor my pedantry over the passage above had I not just finished reading, for the third time, that often unforgivably wrong-headed but more often delightful book. —P.T.

Now this:









