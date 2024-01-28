The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 28, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Tonight: Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

EDGES: A Song Cycle, at City Repertory Theatre, 3 p.m., City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Start your new year off with great theater. Introspective, charming and witty, “EDGES” is a song cycle of classic coming-of-age questions. This intimate musical about 20-somethings waiting for life to begin is by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning songwriters best known for their work on “Dear Evan Hansen” and “La La Land.” Tickets available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling the box office at 386-585-9415.

Blue Spring Manatee Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Valentine Park, 1511 West French Avenue, Orange City. Food, fun, art, and crafts – this festival has it all! There’s something for everyone, with continuous entertainment for the whole family. You can browse over 100 booths at the arts and crafts show, enjoy music and dancing, and even see some manatees. Don’t miss the Disc Connected K9s – they’re world-famous frisbee dogs! Plus, there’s a children’s area with shows, face painting, and games. And don’t forget to check out the environmental conservation displays while you’re there. Adults – $10

Children Ages 4-10 – $2; Children 3 And Under – FREE; Dogs – $10. Details here.









Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys,’ at Daytona Playhouse, 2 p.m., 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Tickets are $20, youth $10. This classic Neil Simon comedy with a nephew trying his best to re-unite his elderly uncle, a former vaudevillian great, with his long-time stage partner for a TV reunion. Problem is the two old men have not spoken in twelve years and never liked each other.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.

“The Kitchen Witches,” at Limelight Theatre, 2 p.m., 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Isobel and Dolly are two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a TV show called The Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food! Dolly’s long-suffering TV-producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is one inch closer to the set than Isobel’s it’s a losing battle, and the show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer. Tickets are $27.50-$32.50, including fees.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









In Coming Days:

Notably: I’m not sure what Jackson Pollock that is. I think it’s his Floor 4, 403, if I have any matchmaking skills, taken on a visit toi the Museum of Modern Art a few years ago. It’s his birthday today (1912). He only lived 44 years. Who can look at a Pollock and never see a mirror? —P.T.

Now this: You’ll have to click on the link for this one, as it is not embeddable:









