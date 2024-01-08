The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 8, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: It’s trial week. Here’s the list of potential cases. Most cases are either resolved or continued.

Qualifying period for Flagler Beach and Bunnell municipal elections: The qualifying period for both municipal elections, to be held on March 19, is this week, from Monday, Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. to Friday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. in Flagler Beach, noon in Bunnell. In Flagler Beach, the mayor’s seat and one commission seat, that of Eric Cooley, are up. One candidate has filed so far for the mayor’s seat (Patricia Louise King), two have filed for the commission seat (Robert Cunningham and Doug Bruno O’Connor).

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

A Flagler County Commission Workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The commission will discuss the issues at Bulow RV Park, where residents say they are being unfairly evicted. A special meeting may follow.

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.









The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









In Coming Days:

Saturday, January 13: Keep Palm Coast Clean: It’s a Litter-ALL Effort: You can make a difference and be part of the collective effort to keep our city litter-free. Join the City of Palm Coast for the “Keep Palm Coast Clean” litter pick-up event on Saturday, January13th, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the Public Works Department located at 1 Wellfield Grade, just off US-1. Multiple roadways are designated as focus areas for the event. See the list here. There will be awards. The city will provide: Litter-Ready Gloves, Eco-Friendly Trash Bags, Refreshments to Fuel Your Effort, Safety Measures for a Litter-Free Day. The schedule:

8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Briefing & introduction along with location assignments

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. On-site cleanup

12 p.m. – Closing Ceremony to Celebrate a Litter-Free Victory

The event is FREE to participate in and we’re actively seeking volunteers, like you, who want to make a difference in our community! Individuals or groups interested in volunteering can send an email to [email protected].

