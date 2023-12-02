The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, December 2, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Daytona State College is hosting a special early enrollment day on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Campus to help new students with enrollment, class registration, financial aid and academic advising. Spring Semester classes begin January 16 and early registration offers the best chance for the broadest range of courses. Students can call 386-506-3642 or register for an enrollment appointment time at DaytonaState.edu/Enrollment- Day. Students can complete enrollment online, at any of our campuses during regular business hours, or at this Saturday Enrollment event. This event is not intended for students who are participating in DSC’s Dual Enrollment program. For more information about Dual Enrollment, visit DaytonaState.edu/DE. To explore DSC’s programs and degrees, visit https://bit.ly/35vJ1la. To get information on any DSC programs, visit https://bit.ly/DSC_ ProgramInquiry. Sign up for a campus tour: https://bit.ly/3aDwk9Z.

Breakfast with Santa at Captain’s BBQ at Bings Landing, 5862 N Ocean Shore Blvd, 8 to 10 a.m. Bring your little ones for a jolly good time. Santa will be here to spread Christmas cheer, take photos, and listen to all the wishes. You don’t want to miss this magical morning filled with delicious pancakes, laughter, and holiday spirit. Proceeds from this fundraiser will provide Christmas dinner and holiday enjoyment for the foster children and families in Flagler County. Tickets: Adults $10, Children (0-12 yrs.) $5

Monthly Volunteer Clean-Up Day at the Florida Agriculture Museum, 2 to 5 p.m. at 7900 Old Kings Road N., Palm Coast. All chores will be light-duty cleanup. You’ll be working on things like cleaning exhibits and keeping the farm and venue in tip-top shape for visitors, staff and animals. This is a perfect opportunity for teenagers who need community service hours for school; or any volunteer services who need community service hours. The museum provides all supplies. Just bring your gloves and drinking water. Check-in at the Gift Shop to fill out the volunteer form. Call (386) 446-7630.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.









Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

The Flagler Beach All Stars hold their monthly beach clean-up starting at 9 a.m. in front of the Flagler Beach pier. All volunteers welcome.

Hidden Treasures at Hidden Trails Community Christmas Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hidden Trails Flagler County Park, 6108 Mahogany Blvd, Bunnell. More than 80 Vendors !!! ART- CRAFTS – HOME- LAWN – YARD – GARDEN – FARM etc SALE!!! Small Businesses- Local Agencies!!! Saturday December 2nd 2023 Join us in a multi family sale of our treasures antiques tools household items appliances art crafts and so much more!!! Christmas/Holiday Photos by “SALTY MERMAID PHOTOGRAPHY” Christmas Arts and Crafts Wood Works Jewelry Soaps Notions Face Painting Fairy Hair Antiques tools Collectibles Yard & Farm Supply Candles Sweets Scentsy Specialty Coffee Too many Treasures to list here… Call 386-295-0611 for info There will be breakfast Coffee and snacks in the kitchen “CAN TWO COFFEE CREATIONS” & “THE WANDERING HOAGIE” Food Truck serving their awesome fare. It’s going to be a wonderful day.

Rotary’s Fantasy Lights Festival in Palm Coast’s Town Center: Nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. at Palm Coast’s Central Park, with 55 lighted displays you can enjoy with a leisurely stroll around the pond in the park. Admission to Fantasy Lights is free, but donations to support Rotary’s service work are gladly accepted. Holiday music will pipe through the speaker system throughout the park, Santa’s Village, which has several elf houses for the kids to explore, will be open, with Santa’s Merry Train Ride nightly (weather permitting), and Santa will be there every Sunday night until Christmas, plus snow on weekends! On certain nights, live musical performances will be held on the stage.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

10th Annual Gullah Geechee Heritage Festival: noon to 5 p.m., 4950 Harvey Avenue, Armstrong, Fla. Celebrate 450 years of West African cultural influences in St. Johns County at the 10th Annual Gullah Geechee Heritage Festival in Armstrong, Florida – just west of St. Augustine. Enjoy dance and musical performances, traditional foods, and crafts. Learn about Gullah culture and the history of the Spuds, Elkton, and Armstrong Communities from a variety of organizations. This year's performs include the Geechee Gullah RIng Shouters and Doug Carn. Free and family-friendly with food and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds of this event support the SEA Community Help Resource Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to helping others cross over the sea of sub-standard housing, homelessness, and hunger.









In Coming Days:

Dec. 3: Handel’s Messiah Performed by the Festival Chorus and the Chamber Players of Palm Coast, directed by Paige Long, 3 p.m. at the old Palm Coast United Methodist Church, 5200 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. Please note that the church sign at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway reads CLC (Christian Life Center). The Music Ministry of Palm Coast United Methodist Church is presenting the Christmas portion of Handel’s Messiah, concluding with the Hallelujah Chorus. Complete with professional soloists, large Festival Chorus, accompanied by orchestra, this concert is free and open to all. Please invite family and friends as well as pass this info onto anyone interested. With Soprano Pamela Hanson-Peterson, Alto Aisha Barnes, Tenor Jeremy Hunt, and Bass David Stork, accompanied by the Chamber Players of Palm Coast, directed by Paige Dashner Long. The concert is free. Donations are accepted. Note: This year, the alto soloist is a local, home grown Palm Coast professionally trained singer – Ashia Barnes. Ashia graduated from FPCHS and earned her Associate’s Degree in Voice from Daytona State College. Then continued her studies and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Classical Voice from the Manhattan School of Music in New York City. She is now working on her Master’s Degree in Vocal Performance at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

Dec. 23: Culmination of toy drive for Toys for Tots at AW Custom Kitchens, European Village, starting at 11 a.m. A drawing for all eligible participants will take place at 2 p.m. Anyone who will have donated toys for the drive will have a chance to win various items, including a 65-inch 4K Smart TV, an Apple iPad, a pair of Apple Air Pods, and gift cards from the co-sponsors of the event. Fifty such cards have been donated. With proof of a voucher, donors also will receive a free hot dog, a free drink, a free popcorn, a free cotton candy, and a free snow cone. There will be a variety of fun things to do such as a bouncy house for children in thanks to the community for its generosity. See details here.

Notably: On July 7, 1981, the day Reagan made good on his campaign promise and nominated Sandra Day O’Connor for a supreme court seat–an event that commanded only three columns atop the page at The New York Times, but also a triple-decked headline–the reaction was more mixed than it was on Friday, when she died. Her death, incidentally, was nicely timed: she thankfully took away from all the Kissinger effluence. The opposition to O’Connor in 1981 was over her moderation: the National Right to Life Committee and the Moral Majority were worried that she had opposed anti-abortion movements. They were right. O’Connor is the reason Roe v. Wade was not overturned sooner. You have to give it to Reagan: he had pandered to the anti-abortion fanatics to get elected, but here he was, snubbing them. “We feel betrayed by the president,” Paul Brown, the chairman of the Life Amendment Political Action Committee, was quoted as telling the Times back then. “We’ve been sold out.” Those were the good days. But it wasn’t long before Reagan tried to re-enter hell with his nomination of Robert Bork, the 20th century’s Justice Taney, then Scalia, and then–Thomas. In the end, those robed anti-individualist goons won. —P.T.

Now this:









