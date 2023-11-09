The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 9, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.









The Palm Coast Democratic Club holds its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The “Gathering,” as the club prefers to call it, is open to all like-minded people, so please come join us. If you like what you hear, become a dues paying member. For the best directions, contact the African American Cultural Society at (386) 447-7030. The evening begins with a half hour social time at 6 PM. At 6:30 PM a brief business meeting will take place followed by a discussion or a guest speaker. For further information, please contact Palm Coast Democratic Club’s President Donna Harkins at (561) 235-2065, visit the website or Facebook page.

Evenings at Whitney Lecture Series hosted by the University of Florida Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience at 7 p.m. Tonight: Dr. Chris Lowe, Hopkins Marine Station, Stanford University. The lecture will introduce the history of our understanding of animal body plans and the role that molecular developmental biology has played in shaping our understanding the origin of the major phyla. Dr. Lowe will further focus on work from the lab on both hemichordate and echinoderm patterning and how these data help them understand chordate origins, but also more generally in how nervous systems evolve over time. This free lecture will be presented in person at the UF Whitney Laboratory Lohman Auditorium, 9505 Ocean Shore Boulevard, in St. Augustine. Those interested also have the option of registering to watch via Zoom live the night of the lecture. Register to watch online here.









In Coming Days:

Nov. 12: Palm Coast Fall Arts Festival in Central Park: Palm Coast government and the Flagler County Cultural Council are hosting the second Fall Arts Festival in Central Park in Town center Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s free. And the focus will be on local artists. The day will be filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks.

Diary: This Briefing is getting prepared at Brown Dog, under the influence of a Delirium Black Barrel Aged beer (“matured in oak bourbon barrels for 9 months”), hence the blessed brevity, and the free association: Carlsberg is no less of a superb beer no matter how much certain people at Brown Dog, Cheryl not least among them, trash it (they did order a case for me), Jack London and burgers are underrated, it’s odd to feel nostalgic about the years when “Free HBO,” the upgrade from water beds, used to be a billboard draw for roadside motels, but past a certain age, it’s odd, it’s impossible, not to feel nostalgic about the years when nostalgia was a mere concept, a hangdog look in older people’s faces, and Ohio, despite Tuesday’s glories, still isn’t growing on me. —P.T.

Now this:









