The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.









In Court: A status hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. in the case of Nysean Giddens, the 25-year-old man facing a manslaughter charge in the drug-overdose death of Shaun Callahan on Sept. 13, 2020. Giddens is scheduled for trial next week.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. It’s a hefty agenda: the council will have its overview of coming revenue and property taxes and discuss its own employee insurance rates. It will also discuss a proposed ordinance for recall initiatives and referendums. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here. The full agenda and background materials are here.

Cancelled. The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance that usually meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Government Services Building in Bunnell has been cancelled for this month.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

Amazing Nicholas Tesla opens a door to the past, the present and the future. Again Bill Ryan wrote a book based on his meetings with mathematical physicist Augustus Prince and the writings of Tesla who may have invented or predicted most of the world in which we live. How can a small history museum in Bunnell Florida affect our world of today. Characters from history will appear as living members of the Bunnell History Annex surrounded by items of the past. Tesla’s Standing Wave of energy will distort time as he once reported in a New York newspaper. Discover a new world made possible by Amazon’s ‘print on demand’ technology. Discover more about the very strange world in which we exist. 4 p.m. by Zoom and live at the Willis L. Miller library. Click here for Zoom access.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.









Flagler Pride Weekend is on June 10-11 in Palm Coast’s Central Park: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

Notebook: In St. Augustine’s Lincolnville district, on Washington Street, we happened by St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, founded by Ivory Barnes in 1875 in the spirit of Reconstruction, though the building is only 86 years old. A historical marker outside says the church, stately in a modest, earthy way, “stands tall as a beacon of freedom and hope.” Have a look: I was partial to the house across the street, too, briefly thinking myself moored to a New Orleans street. It turned out to be St. Francis House, a homeless and crisis center. Bike rack, cool water tanker, sitting area. City government and police have been waging war on the homeless. Churches have been trying to take care of them, though it’s not a fair fight. Near St. Francis House was this, a shell, to be the future home of a family shelter: The structure may one day stands tall as a beacon, at least of hope, but for now it looks as gaunt and begging as the people it will be helping, if it’s ever built. —P.T.

Now this: The crabs are disappearing (it’s getting too warm) but they’re still fishing.









