Lt. John Peacock Marks 25 Years with Palm Coast Fire Department

The Palm Coast Fire Department celebrates Lieutenant John Peacock for 25 years of service to the Palm Coast Fire Department.

Lieutenant Peacock joined the Palm Coast Fire Department in June 1999 after obtaining his Firefighter certification from Florida State Fire College and his EMT certification from Saint Augustine Tech, now known as First Coast Technical College.









Before his firefighting career, he served in the United States Air Force and worked as an EMT for Flagler County Ambulance in 1998. Promoted to Lieutenant in 2004, John has been an integral part of the extrication competition team and the technical rescue team.

Growing up in Crescent City, John was surrounded by the fire service, including being active with the Crescent City Fire Department. His father, Allen, has been a significant figure in the Crescent City Fire Department since 1982, eventually becoming Fire Chief and Fire Marshal for Putnam County. The fire service runs deep in the Peacock family, with his mother Judy, sister Stacey, and Uncle Robert serving in Crescent City, and uncles Dave and Ronnie serving in West Virginia.

“Lieutenant Peacock has had an exemplary 25-year career, mostly in the role of company officer,” Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill stated. “He has been a teacher and mentor to many of our current fire officers and firefighters, myself included. We are all grateful for the opportunity to have served under his leadership.”

John resides in Crescent City with his wife, Vicky, and their children.