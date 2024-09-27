Road Rage Incident on U.S. 1 Involving a Gun Results in 2 Felony Charges for 68-Year-Old Woman

Nancy Lee Leight, a 68-year-old resident of 5 Zoffinger Place in Palm Coast, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a road rage incident in which she allegedly brandished a gun against a driver she’d cut off.

Tuesday morning the alleged victim and his girlfriend were driving south on U.S. 1 when they prepared to turn at the intersection with Palm Coast Parkway. Leight was in the left turn lane. She decided not to make the turn and continue straight, cutting off the other driver and forcing him to apply the brakes hard and swerve out of the way, sending his girlfriend against the dashboard.









That angered him. He drove up to Leight on her right and flicked her off. Leight, the alleged victim told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies, “immediately brandished a gun from her lap area,” waved it in th air, “shouting while pointing the gun at him and his passenger.” The driver backed off and followed Leight’s car from a distance while calling 911. He waited for deputies at Verdego, the plant nursery on U.S. 1.

The alleged victim’s girlfriend corroborated the account to deputies. “We thought we could get shot by her,” the woman told deputies, scared and shaking. Leight told deputies she had a gun in her purse under the driver’s seat and did remove it from there because she was scared. She placed the gun on the seat next to her in case she needed protection, but she said she never pointed it at anyone. Deputies located the gun, a Sig P365 9mm, in Leight’s Chrysler Town and Country van with a round in the chamber and a magazine containing 10 rounds.

Leigh was booked at the Flagler County jail on the two third-degree felony charges (her vehicle was towed by Roger’s Towing). She spent 32 hours in jail and was released on $2,000 bond.